Parag Agrawal (Credit: Twitter)

(CNN Spanish) – Parag Agrawal, until a few hours ago the chief technology officer of Twitter, is the new CEO of the social network, which on Monday confirmed the departure of Jack Dorsey as CEO of the company.

“I have decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to leave its founders behind. My trust in Parag as CEO of Twitter runs deep. His work over the last 10 years has been transformative. I am deeply grateful for his skill, heart and soul. It’s his time to lead, “Dorsey said in a statement.

Agrawal has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University and a BA in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, according to his biography on the Twitter blog. He has been working at Twitter for a decade and since 2017 was the company’s chief technology officer.

“I joined this company 10 years ago, when there were less than 1,000 employees. Those days seem like yesterday to me, “said the programmer in an email addressed to his employees where he was” energized by the opportunities that lie ahead. “

In his role as CTO, Agrawal led work to improve the speed of development while advancing the machine learning and artificial intelligence features at the company, Twitter explains.

“He has been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs,” Dorsey wrote of Agrawal. “Parag has been behind all the critical decisions that helped change this company. He is curious, inquisitive, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble ”.

Agrawal, who previously worked at technology companies such as AT&T, Microsoft and Yahoo, noted the importance of Twitter today.

“The world is looking at us right now, even more than before. Many people will have different views and opinions on today’s news. It’s because they care about Twitter and our future, and it’s a sign that the work we do here is important. Let’s show the world the full potential of Twitter! ”.