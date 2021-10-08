Courtesy Instagram Roberto Romano

The new reality series that is broadcast on Telemundo, La Casa de los Famosos, has aroused the interest of all viewers who, from time to time, are glued to the small screen discovering the events of these 16 celebrities who started and there are already 11 left.

During the rest of this intriguing challenge, celebrities will create strategies to eliminate each other and thus, the final winner will receive the coveted prize of $ 200,000.00 in cash and be crowned as the winner of what has been a very controversial first season. .

It should be noted that those who make the decision to move into the house in question will do so knowing that they will be watched at all times, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Everything they do is recorded by the lens of more than 50 cameras and 60 microphones.

Among the celebrities who are still in the house are: soap opera actress Gaby Spanic, singer Pablo Montero, actress Gisella Aboumrad, Verónica Montes, Christian de la Campa, Cristina Eustace, Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano.

The more famous people leave the house, the controversies increase among the rest, who of course often succumb to the intrigues and friction typical of a coexistence that can be very difficult.

One of the participants who has become a constant source of controversy has been Roberto Romano. The Mexican actor arrived at La Casa de Los Famosos fresh from a series of very delicate situations from which he apparently has not yet escaped, that is why here, we will tell you a little more about him.

Who is Roberto Romano? What you should know about the most controversial participant in La Casa de los Famosos

Roberto Romano is a 31-year-old Mexican actor, with a moderately significant career in series and soap operas. He has participated in series on Telemundo and other television networks, has been seen in: El Señor de los Cielos, “Mi Corazón es Tuyo” and “Simply María”.

He was recently involved in a controversy after being accused of raping a woman and harassing her through text messages, sending her racist and classist messages. This cost him his contract with Televisa, and according to the actor’s own comments in La Casa de los Famosos, he blocked him from getting work in other productions, until he received the invitation to participate in the reality show where he is currently.

The eternal seducer, Roberto Marrero, when he joined the mansion full of celebrities, was quick to get involved with the former Venezuelan Miss Universe Alicia Machado, with whom he ended a relationship shortly after by assuring her that he did not want to get involved with anyone inside the house.

So you can see “The House of the Famous”

Through the official Telemundo page, users can follow LIVE and LIVE every detail of “The famous house” thanks to the uninterrupted transmission of four cameras installed in the house through the official Telemundo website, at where they will be able to see even what is not seen through the daily broadcast.