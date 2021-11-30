Updated on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – 15:03

This 46-year-old corus held the position of secretary general and of the council

scar Garca Maceiras, in a file image.JM Cadenas

The important changes in the leadership of Inditex have not only meant that Marta Ortega Prez, daughter of the founder of the group Amancio Ortega, will become its president in April: scar Garca Maceiras, the until now Secretary General, will occupy the position of CEO. In other words, Garca Maceiras will change his position just nine months after arriving in March of this year and will become the “first executive” of the firm with the restructuring.

Scar Garca Maceiras was born in A Corua 46 years ago, on October 30, 1975. He has a degree in Law from the University of A Corua -with note: he obtained the end-of-degree award in Galicia in 1998- and a state attorney (although has been on voluntary leave for more than a decade) from this province since July 18, 2001, when he had 25 years.

As a curiosity, he obtained the sixth best grade of his promotion in the oppositions, a 91.05. A year later, in 2002, the Prestige sank and Maceiras was part of the team that defended the public position in this case.

He also has experience in the private sector. Before coming to Inditex, the manager worked in the Santander Bank, where he performed the work of director of the legal adviser of the entity, in addition to being deputy secretary of the Board.

Previously, the corus had passed through the popular Bank, which was absorbed by Santander, and also by the Pastor Bank (He was secretary of the council). Before coming to Ana Patricia Botn’s bank, he was the general director of corporate development and legal affairs at the Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Comiendo de la Reestructuracin Bancaria (Sareb, popularly known as a bad bank).

His move to Inditex took place in March 2021, when he entered as secretary general and council. He replaced Antonio Abril and was Pablo Isla’s trusted man and now the executive management of the group falls to him. In a press release, the company highlights its “extensive experience in corporate and team management” and that “it has led transformation projects in its 20 years of professional activity”, both in the public and private sectors.

In this same press release, Garca Maceiras declares that he assumes “with great responsibility and enthusiasm” his new functions “with the tranquility of having a great human team, full of youth, experience and talent in all areas and countries in which we are present, of which the Management Committee that we have appointed is a good example “.

In his first public appearance after his appointment, the new CEO appeared together with the still president of Inditex, Pablo Isla, at the online press conference in which the company explained the changes.

