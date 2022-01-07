The actor, who also stood out as a civil rights activist, won an Oscar in 1964 for his starring role in the film “Lillies of the Field.” Five years earlier, in 1959, he was also the first black American to receive an Oscar nomination for best actor for the film “The Defiant Ones.”

In his more than 50-year acting career, he has participated in more than 40 films, with classics such as “Guess Who`s Comming to Dinner”, “In the Heat of the Night” and “Blackboard Jungle”.

Poitier was the symbol of Hollywood during the civil rights movement, a period in which he became the biggest star in the American film industry.

The American interpreter, director, activist and diplomat of Bahamian origin was a true Hollywood idol, with fifty films behind him, including To Sir, with Love “,” In the Heat of the Night “and” Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner “, released between June and December 1967 – just as the streets burned – hits that cemented its iconic status in American society.

Those interpretations, which to a greater or lesser extent spoke of racism in the United States, helped to break down the social barriers between African Americans and whites, and made him the first big black star in the industry.

Poitier He did it with talent, conscience, integrity, charisma, and extraordinary charm, without preventing his characters from slapping back or demanding respect with angry coldness.

Sidney Poitier.

His figure was a balm for the public, someone with the restraint of Martin Luther King in the midst of rebellion and convulsion.

His films showed the American division, but also the desire and desire to unite to leave the confrontation behind, a message that was burned into the actor’s impassive face, an image of resistance and a banner of dignity in a time where the The cinema was crying out for the figure of a hero to exemplify this struggle for equality.

And Poitier not only accepted that role, he stirred consciences.

“The blacks that appeared in the movies when I was starting out were always negative stereotypes: clowns, dragged butlers, misfits … I chose not to be part of those topics. I want my children to be reflected in the cinema,” explained the interpreter in 1967.

That Poitier was born in the United States was fortuitous. Her parents, Bahamian citizens and owners of a tomato farm, traveled to Miami to sell the crop when the woman went into labor prematurely.

Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, but grew up with his six siblings on Cat Island, the humble town in the Bahamas where he spent his first ten years of life. From there he moved to Nassau and shortly after he went to Florida to live with one of his older brothers.

