Stacey Abrams, the democrat of Georgia and leading activist for the right to vote, said Wednesday that will launch another campaign to become the the country’s first black female governor.

Without serious competition in a Democratic primary, the announcement could set up a rematch between Abrams and the current Republican governor. Brian kemp. Your contest 2018 was one of the most determined gubernatorial races of that year and was dominated by allegations of voter suppression, which Kemp denied.

However, the solid performance of Abrams convinced national Democrats that Georgia should no longer be dismissed as a Republican stronghold. Their performance and subsequent organization convinced Joe biden invest heavily in the state in 2020, and became the first candidate Democratic presidential election to capture him since 1992. The party later won a narrow majority in the Senate after victories in two Georgia special elections.

The race for 2022 governor to test whether those achievements were a unique phenomenon driven by discomfort with the then president Donald trump or they ushered in a more consequential political shift in a rapidly growing and diversifying South. The Democratic defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial election could raise questions about whether Abrams’ frankly liberal approach can be effective in a national environment currently tending against Democrats.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Abrams He said “opportunity and success in Georgia should not be determined by track record or access to power.”

Abrams said it would provide “leadership that knows how to get the job done, leadership that doesn’t take credit without also taking responsibility, leadership that understands the real pain people feel and has real plans. That’s the governor’s job, to fight for a Georgia, our Georgia. “

Who is Stacey Abrams?

Stacey Abrams Yvonne was born on December 9, 1973 and for years is in the American political arena, attorney, voting rights activist and author who served in the Georgia House of Representatives 2007-2017, serving as minority leader from 2011 to 2017.

A member of the Democratic Party, Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, an organization to address voter suppression, in 2018. His efforts have been widely recognized for boosting voter turnout in Georgia, including in the 2020 presidential election, where Joe Biden won. narrowly the state, and in the United States Senate elections and Georgia’s 2020-2021 special elections, which gave Democrats control of the Senate.

