Who is Sundar Pichai, the Indian engineer who went from not having a fridge or a TV to becoming CEO of Google

Leader of Google and man in charge of Alphabet. Presiding over a tech giant is no accident for Sundar Pichai, an Indian engineer who rose from strict humility in his childhood to become CEO of one of the world’s largest companies.

Sundar is living proof of the American dream: he was born in Madurai (Madras or Chennai), Tamil Nadu, India, in 1972. He grew up in a house without a fridge or television, but he wanted to change the reality in which he lived with a scholarship to study in USA.

Count the BBC that Pichai Sundarararajan, his full name, seemed destined to be a great professional cricketer. He was team captain at his school, with which he won several regional competitions. However, growing up he became interested in engineering.

He studied metallurgical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, a city in West Bengal, in the east of the country. Pichai was “the brightest of his generation,” according to his tutors’ words to the Times of India. But then technology seduced him.

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of the Alphabet company (JEROD HARRIS/Getty Images for Vox Media)

The leap into technology

After graduating with an engineering degree, Pichai was offered a scholarship to Stanford University in California. His trip to the United States cost more than the annual salary of his father, key in his path to the tech world.

According to a Bloomberg profile, Pichai’s origins are humble: His family lived in a two-bedroom house and he had to sleep in the living room with his younger brother. They had no refrigerator, television, or car.

The father of the CEO of Google, Regunatha Pichai, worked at the British conglomerate General Electric Company (not to be confused with General Electric in the United States). He told the economic outlet that his son had a natural talent for remembering phone numbers.

“I used to come home and tell him a lot about my day at work and the challenges I faced,” said the proud father, inspiration to the successful son.

sundar pichai

Arrival at Google in 2004

Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004 and has put his talents at the service of the company ever since. He was behind the development of Google Chrome and the Android operating system, although curiously he did not have a cell phone until he was 12 years old. Since 2015 he has been the CEO of Google.

On Google, Pichai is described as a well-liked man with delicate forms. He is also very popular among developers, hosting every year the I/O, the event for developers of the big G. So far, his mandate is summed up in some of Google’s main products in the area of ​​​​research, advertising and navigation.

As for his personal life, Pichai is married to his college sweetheart, Anjali, a chemical engineer, with whom he has two children: Kiran and Kavya. Together they live in a house in Los Altos Hills (California), the fourth population with the highest median income in the US, according to Bloomberg.

Sundar Pichai and his wife