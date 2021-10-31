Marcos Antonio Nogueroles Hernandez

Who has been the best fighter this year? Maybe I am anticipating because we have great fights in these last two months, or maybe not.

As I say, everyone will have their candidate and their reasons for endorsing it. I think it is obvious and we will agree on who are the best:

Saúl Álvarez, Oleksander Usyk, Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue and Terence Crawford.

If we did a poll, I think these would be the five most voted boxers and it doesn’t have to be precisely in this order.

But there are other interesting fighters like Josh Taylor, Gervonta Davis, El Gallo Estrada or Teófimo López.

For many, Canelo is the best because he is one step away from unifying at super middleweight. His detractors however believe that Saúl does not face the best and that in his category there is a low level of opposition. They believe that Saúl dodges the Benavídez or Charlo and that he is letting time pass to close his trilogy with an already tired Gennady Golovkin. His followers, however, believe that Saúl is so superior that he makes a difference with the other champions. The fact is that he is a few days away from facing Caleb Plant who may have something to say in all this, or maybe not.

Fury has amply shown that he is an out of series. A technical heavyweight, very smart and powerful. The quality of his victory against Wilder places him at the top.

Usyk against Joshua was a show of technique and preparation before a great contender who was overcome by the excellent physical condition of the Ukrainian who showed great quality when it comes to wielding his hands. It’s not that Joshua was bad, it’s just that Usyk was better.

Crawford hasn’t fought all year and that constantly devalues ​​him. He has Porter ahead of him, who is a good rival with whom he can show the best of his boxing. No one doubts Crawford’s talent but he still lacks the big fights:

Inoue is a beast and a bomb full of talent, gallantry and determination. An impeccable boxer. Scottish Taylor defeated Ramírez flawlessly and that is legitimate to be on the list.

Gervonta defeated Barrios and now has another important fight.

Teofimo has been absent, we will see what he does and how far he can go.

And so on we can talk about Estrada who won in a controversial way, Valdés on whom the issue of doping weighs and a last victory quite discussed and many others like Castaño who was robbed in his last fight.

There will be opinions for all tastes, on these and on other champions such as Bivol, Golovkin, Ugás or Haney.

To taste the colors.

I’m personally going to wait until the end, lest I be surprised by Porter or Plant.

Because this is boxing and one hand can change everything.