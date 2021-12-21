A debate has arisen again of who has been the best Latino hitter in the Major Leagues? and there are two names that go around and they are the Dominican Albert Pujols, who right now is a free agent and the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, which belongs to the Detroit Tigers. To determine who is the best hitter you have to evaluate a few factors, first his rookie season and the first ten years in the majors (something that is taken to evaluate in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame) and the postseason that have gone and what they have done in world series.

In his first season in 2001 with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols averages .323 / .403 / .610, racking up an impressive 1.013 OPS, let alone a 157 OPS +, an incredible level of wins over replacement. (WAR) of 6.6, a .336 Balls in Play Average (BABIP) and a 4.0 Aggregate Winning Probability (WPA), which ensured him winning the “Rookie of the Year” award and that it was his first postseason.

Cabrera in his first season in 2003, with the Florida Marlins, accumulated averages of .268 / .325 / .468 leaving an OPS of .793, an OPS + of 106, a WAR of 0.6, a BABIP of .329 and 0.7 of WPA.

As we see it, Pujols has an advantage over Cabrera compared to his first season in the majors.

If we evaluate in the first ten seasons of Pujols (2001-2010) he achieved an average of .331 / .426 / .624, accumulating a very high OPS of 1,050, and above all an OPS + of 172, an impressive level of victories above the cumulative replacement (WAR) of 81.4, a balls in play average (BABIP) of .315 and a cumulative 58.9 aggregate winning probability (WPA), with three MVP awards (2005, 2008 and 2009), eight Times to the All-Star Game, six Silver Bats and two Gold Gloves.

In Cabrera’s first ten seasons (2003-2012) he registered averages of .318 / .395 / .561 accumulating an OPS of .956, an OPS + of 151, an overall WAR of 47.3, a BABIP of .345 and 41.0 in terms of to WPA, with a Most Valuable Award (2012), Triple Crown (2012), four Silver Bats and seven All-Star Games.

From there, we draw the conclusion that because of his achievements and the hitting he has done in his ten seasons, Pujols comes out with a certain advantage.

Postseason and World Series

If we evaluate in his nine postseason, Pujols achieved averages of .321 / .426 / .581, accumulating a very high OPS of 1.007, an average of balls in play (BABIP) of .315 and a cumulative 2.79 probability of winning aggregate (WPA), with three World Series appearances (2004, 2006 and 2011), two champion rings (2006 and 2011) and MVP of the National League Championship Series in 2004.

In his five postseason, Cabrera posted offensive records of .278 / .368 / .517 accumulating an OPS of .885, a BABIP of .306 and a cumulative 1,093 WPA, with two World Series appearances (2003 and 2012) and a world series ring (2003).

Undoubtedly a comfortable advantage for pujols.

Another evaluation is what they have been able to do in the World Series. Pujols in his three appearances (2004, 2006 and 2011), achieved a .255 / .423 / .545 average, accumulating a very high OPS of .968, a balls in play average (BABIP) of .238 and a record of 0.27 aggregate winning probability (WPA). While Cabrera in his two appearances (2003 and 2012) averaged .189 / .268 / .351, a low OPS of .619, a BABIP of .208 and -0.15 WPA. Undoubtedly another line that Pujols wins.

In conclusion, without a doubt, both careers are very interesting and there is no doubt that both will enter the Hall of Fame in the future, but it must be said that there is a player who undoubtedly is, for all that he has been able to do in his career, the best Latin hitter of all time, and it’s the Dominican Albert Pujols.