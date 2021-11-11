Saul Alvarez he’s taking a breather after what was his shocking win over Caleb Plant last weekend. By knockout, in the eleventh round of combat, The 31-year-old Mexican unified the super middle belts and confirmed that he is the best pound for pound today, although he is far from relaxing in the face of what is coming.

Although Canelo himself informed that he will rest at least until January 2022, when he will sit down to plan the steps to follow with his coach and right hand man, Eddy Reynoso, the boxing world is beginning to wonder what other fighter can face the Guadalajara-born, who celebrated his triumph against Plant with a king’s crown on his head.

WHO WILL BE THE NEXT RIVAL OF CANELO ÁLVAREZ?



Among his options, Álvarez has the chance to defend his reign at the weight that he has been competing for (168 pounds) or move up and compete with the light heavyweights (175), which opens up a possibility to fight against a menacing Russian boxer. This is Artur Beterbiev, who is undefeated in 16 bouts and holds the belts of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Confederation (WBC) in that category.

Canelo Alvarez asked if it would be crazy to suggest a fight for him against Artur Beterbiev in future: “No, not crazy. I love the idea. I love challenges. ” pic.twitter.com/g3JduHVFos – Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 3, 2021

“It would be a very welcome fight for us. Beterbiev makes a mandatory defense in December and will be open to doing whatever he wants to do. It would be a tremendous challenge.”, commented the president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, in dialogue with Sky Sports.

Nominating the 36-year-old boxer as Canelo’s next rival, the leader concluded: “Beterbiev is undefeated and he’s a great puncher. It would be a huge threat to Canelo’s legacy. But Canelo wants to keep going further and further, so let’s see.”

The Mexican barely passed a few days after his recent success against Caleb Plant and, as he expressed in the post-fight press conference, he will take a break until next year, but they already want to see him box again … Will Beterbiev be the one threatening his current supremacy?

Could Beterbiev dethrone Canelo?

