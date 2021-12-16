Many men have fallen in love with the heart of Madonna , but only a few have marked his life, such as Carlos Leon, with whom the singer debuted as a mother. The couple met in New York and lived an intense romance from 1994 to 1997, and from that relationship was born Lourdes Leon, who is currently 25 years old.

Throughout his relationship with ‘The Queen of Pop’, Leon was persecuted by the paparazzi, and after breaking up with Madonna, he carried a low profile but remained active in film and television, in addition to having married a model.

Madonna

It was the year 1994, when Madonna and Carlos Leon crossed their paths. Back then, the singer was releasing her sixth album Bedtime Stories and the spotlight was on her.

Madonna and Carlos Leon

The crush between the two happened in New York and was instantaneous. Soon, they began to be photographed together on romantic dates, nights out, award shows, and red carpets. As in this image where they are together at the premiere of the film Evita, the same one that Madonna starred in in 1996, giving life to the legendary Eva Perón.

Madonna and Carlos Leon

At the beginning of 1996, Madonna became pregnant with her first daughter and on October 14, 1996 her first-born Lourdes Leon, also known as Lola, was born.

Carlos Leon and his daughter with Madonna

Despite the fact that Madonna and Carlos ended their relationship, he was aware of his daughter. In 2008, he even shared with PEOPLE that it was difficult for him to be the ‘tough’ father with Lourdes. “I find it very difficult to be a tough guy with my daughter. Maybe he should work on the discipline part more, but so far he’s letting his mother do it! ”

Carlos Leon

In that same conversation with the publication, Leon – of Cuban origin – defined himself as a simple man and that under those same guidelines his daughter was educated by him and by Madonna. “Just by looking at me, it’s easy to see the way I live: I ride my bike, I walk the streets, I don’t have a driver or anything. This is how I keep my daughter grounded. His mom does a good job in this regard, too.

Madonna

Although his relationship with Madonna did not work out, Carlos is sure that this relationship gave him the most precious thing in the world: “I don’t regret it. I would not change anything. I got the best out of that relationship, and that’s my daughter. My daughter is everything to me, ”she told PEOPLE.

Carlos Leon and Betina Holte

After his separation with Madonna, Carlos rebuilt his life. In July 2013, he married model and designer Betina Holte. The couple married in Gillelje, Denmark and Lourdes, 14 at the time, is known to have attended the wedding.

Carlos Leon

According to his profile on Imdb, Leon has participated in films such as Camino a Clinton (2019), Thinking with Richard (2015), Tio Papi (2013), among others. He has also appeared in series such as Blue Bloods (2016), Person of interest (2015) and in Law and Order: UVE (2000-2008).