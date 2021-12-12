. Who will win Miss Universe 2021?

The final night came that the fans of the beauty pageants were looking forward to.

This December 12, when in Israel it will be 2:00 in the morning, the new Miss Universe 2021 will be crowned before midnight, and although there are Latinas who sound strong to be able to maintain the crown of the Mexican Andrea Meza in This side of the planet, experts “missologists” believe that this time the title could stay elsewhere.

And it is that after the preliminary competition on Friday, where the contestants paraded in a bathing suit and a gala dress, as well as showing off their typical outfits, Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, became the archifavorite of the pageant, according to Specialty sites like Missology.com that rank the gorgeous 21-year-old as the eventual winner.

With a beauty reminiscent of the golden years when India used to shine brightly, as in 1994, when Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe, or Lara Dutta, in 2000, the precious Harnaaz could emerge victorious tonight and leave happy to most.

But if the jury does not endorse the beautiful Miss India, Miss France, Clémence Botino, 24, could be the winner, since with her beauty and sympathy, she has managed to win the affection of the public, who for a At the moment he was afraid he would not see her compete, because when she arrived in Israel she tested positive for COVID, but after the quarantine she recovered.

The other arch-favorite is the representative of Belgium, Kedist Deltour, the first black woman to represent the European country, who comes from Ethiopia and in addition to beauty and a lot of elegance, she has a life story to admire.

Miss USA, Elle Smith, is another of the queens who has enchanted the followers of Miss Universe, not only for her beauty and intelligence, but for her curly hair style, clear eyes and grace when she speaks. The journalist, who was recently crowned the queen of the Americans, could make history and win universal, according to experts and fans.

On the Latin side, without a doubt Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, Osmel Sousa’s darling to be crowned, is the top favorite on this side of the hemisphere, closely followed by Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos, Miss Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón, Miss Venezuela, Luiseth Materán, Miss Chile, Antonia Figueroa, and Miss Peru, Yely Rivera.

Other contestants who sound strong to reach the starting top 16 and who could advance to the crown are Miss Vietnam, Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên, Miss Spain, Sara Lonaiz, Miss Morocco, Kawtar Benhalima, who has enchanted with her enigmatic beauty and hair. short.

They also like Miss Kenya, Roshanara Ebrahim, Miss Italy, Caterina Di Fuccia, Miss Costa Rica, Valeria Rees and Miss Brazil Tereza Santos.

Tell us who your favorite is and if you think Miss India will be crowned Miss Universe.