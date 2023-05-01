Who is the High Evolutionary, the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will have the High Evolutionary as its main villain, who will be played by Chukwudi Iwuji and will premiere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English).

In Marvel Comics, the High Evolutionary was crucial to the origin of Adam Warlock, who will also make his film debut as Will Poulter.

as you remember screen rantthe villain first appeared in 1966 and is a brilliant scientist with a penchant for genetic manipulation and a particular interest in raising animals to intelligent self-awareness, a practice in which he will be related to Rocket, one of the members of the intrepid band of Guardians.

Interestingly, the High Evolutionary was a genius human biologist named Herbert Edgar Wyndham, who became obsessed with the concept of evolution after being inspired by the work of Nathaniel Essex, the X-Men villain known as Mister Sinister.

High Evolutionary

a powerful villain

The High Evolutionary’s powers originate from his own experiments, as he had used himself as a guinea pig. This transformation enhanced his intellect to the point that it exceeds the potential of any normal human, this allowed the villain to even design his own planet, a replica of Earth on the other side of the sun, called Counter-Earth.

Guardians 3 will explain Rocket’s origins with the High Evolutionary, which ties into the franchise’s theme of family, as the villain would be his creator.

High Evolutionary

Although it was the High Evolutionary in Marvel Comics who gave Adam Warlock his purpose, it’s likely the pair doesn’t have a connection in the MCU, as Warlock’s origins have changed as well. Instead, the High Evolutionary could pose a greater threat to the entirety of humanity, since his goal is to turn the human race into the perfect species.