Univision “Who is the Mask?” returns to Univision with a new season.

Television’s best kept secret, “Who is the Mask?”, Returns to Univision as part of its “Family Sundays” programming.

The successful singing competition in which popular celebrities present fabulous performances dressed as funny characters will return to Univision next Sunday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

After participating in the show’s premiere season as an investigator, the famous actor, comedian and television host Adrián Uribe returns to the competition as the show’s main host for the first time. Popular Univision personality Kiara Liz will continue to deliver the action and exclusive content from behind the scenes.

A stellar panel of researchers that includes actress Mónica Huarte, singer Carlos Rivera, actress and singer Yuri, and actor and content creator Juanpa Zurita will collaborate to uncover the identity of the masked celebrities. Throughout the show, the panel of researchers will welcome special guests, who will join them in their difficult task.

“Who is the Mask?” is based on the original format of “The King of Mask Singer”, created by MunHwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC), which had its successful premiere in the United States, Mexico, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and China. “Who is the mask?” is a Televisa and Endemol Shine Boomdog production.

What you should know about the premiere of the new season of “Who is the Mask?” on Univision:

PREMIERE DAY: Sunday, January 9, 2022

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

FREQUENCY OF TRANSMISSION: Every Sunday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

OFFICIAL DRIVER: Mexican actor and comedian Adrián Uribe.

DRIVER BEHIND BAMBALINES: Kiara Liz.

WHO WILL BE PART OF THE INVESTIGATOR PANEL: Mónica Huarte, Carlos Rivera, Yuri and Juanpa Zurita.

WHAT IS THE COMPETITION FOCUSED ON: The television competition is based on the original format of “The King of Mask Singer”, whose purpose is to decipher the stars that hide behind the mask of each of the characters.

CHARACTERS THAT WILL BE PART OF THE NEW SEASON: Android, Apache, Broccoli, Owl, Hood, Snail, Carnivora, Gypsy, Ant, Jocho, Roe, Lioness, Snow Monster, Sloth, Dog, Toad, Mermaid and Possum.

PRODUCTION: “Who is the Mask?” is a Televisa production in collaboration with Endemol Shine Boomdog.

HOW TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN THE COMPETITION: The audience can be kept informed of all the news of the third season of “Who is the Mask?” through the official Univision website. On a weekly basis, the competition production will share exclusive clips and news about each of the television galas.