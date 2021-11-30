Dimitrios Kambouris / . If you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways you can watch a live stream of the Miss USA 2021 pageant online. In the photo: Miss USA, Asya Branch visits the Empire State Building on December 10, 2020 in New York City.

The Miss USA 2021 pageant was held at the Paradise Cove Theater at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, November 29, 2021.

This is the second year in a row that Miss USA was broadcast on FYI, and the first year that it could have been broadcast live on Hulu. The 70th Miss USA pageant was also the first time it was held under the leadership of Miss USA President Crystle Stewart, who won the Miss USA title in 2008. .

She is the first black woman to own the Miss USA franchise after the 2020 acquisition.

“It is a great honor to be the first African American woman to own a franchise of the renowned Miss USA and Miss Teen USA brands. The new property is about “Pageantry Reimagined,” which will redefine the views of the contest system, ”Stewart said in a press release.

Read on for the night’s winners, starting with the winner of the Miss USA 2021 title.

Who is the new Miss USA 2021?

Before the winner was revealed, Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch took her last walk on stage.

“There will never be another Asya Branch, but in just a few minutes, there will be a new Miss USA,” Hall announced. “That is all. The eight should be very proud of what they accomplished. “

The fourth runner-up was announced as Miss Illinois Sydni Dion Bennett.

The third runner-up was Miss Florida Ashley Ann Cariño.

The second runner-up was Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel.

It came down to the main title, and it was Miss Kentucky Elle Smith who was the winner of Miss USA 2021. She received her crown, along with a Miss USA 2021 sash and a bouquet of flowers. Smith then took her first ride on stage as Miss USA 2021.

On November 14, 2021, Smith said she was excited to share her official photo for the Miss USA competition.

“A little over a year ago, I sat on the bed and watched Miss USA. I remember seeing @andreiagibau @sthephaniemariemiranda @mariahclayton_ and many more amazing women grace the stage, and thinking, “I want to be on that stage. I want to be like them, ‘”she wrote in her Instagram post.

“It’s crazy to think that this is my official Miss USA photo and that I made that dream come true,” Smith continued. “Now is the time for the game.”

Smith’s mother, Lydia, told the Springfield News-Sun that her family was surprised that Smith made it to the Miss USA competition.

“We were all surprised, but this experience has been wonderful,” Lydia Smith told the outlet on November 29, 2021.

“The amount of support she’s received is just overwhelming,” continued Lydia Smith. “And the contest is really about empowering women.”

According to the Springfield News-Sun, Smith graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in journalism and works as a multimedia journalist at Louisville’s WHAS station.

The 8 best winners of Miss USA 2021

Moving on to the round of questions were the first eight, which were:

• Miss Florida Ashley Ann Cariño

• Miss Maryland Layilah Nasser

• Miss Illinois Sydni Dion Bennett

• Miss South Carolina Marley Stokes

• Miss Texas Victoria A. Hinojosa

• Miss Kentucky Elle Smith

• Miss North Carolina Marley Stokes

• Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel

The Miss USA 2021 pageant tried something new, sitting down with four women and asking each one a question. To get started, host Zuri Hall sat down with Miss Florida, Miss Marland, Miss South Carolina, and Miss Illinois.

The first question asked of the women was about their New Year’s resolutions. Miss Maryland said she wanted to continue her work with Girl Scouts, South Carolina joked that she wanted to stick with her diet, but said her real goal was to continue helping children with disabilities. Miss Florida said she wanted to continue her work with mental health.

In the second half of the question round, Miss Texas, Miss Kentucky, Miss North Carolina, and Miss North Dakota were seated at the table.

When Miss Texas was asked about changes that can be made to increase racial equality, she said that she works with children and teaches them “the importance of being kind and accepting of one another.”

Miss Kentucky was asked how companies can be more environmentally conscious and said that sustainability needs to be approached from the micro and macro level.

When North Dakota was asked if it could give advice to a potential politician on an issue that is important to his generation, he said he would advocate for “unity.”

Ja Rule took the stage on another occasion before the winner of the Miss USA 2021 pageant was announced.

Top 16 winners of Miss USA 2021

The first contestants to be announced in the competition were revealed within fifteen minutes after the show aired. The top 16 winners of the Miss USA 2021 pageant were, in the order in which they were announced:

• Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel

• Miss Maryland Layilah Nasser

• Miss Utah JessiKate Riley

• Miss Nebraska Erika Etzelmiller

• Miss North Carolina Madison Bryant

• Miss Illinois Sydni Dion Bennett

• Miss Louisiana Tanya Crowe

• Miss Mississippi Bailey Mae Anderson

• Miss Tennessee Elizabeth Graham Pistole

• Miss Kentucky Elle Smith

• Miss Kansas Gracie Hunt

• Miss Florida Ashley Ann Cariño

• Miss Virginia Christina Thompson

• Miss South Carolina Marley Stokes

• Miss Texas Victoria A. Hinojosa

• Miss South Dakota Caroline Pettey

The people that viewers were able to meet were the judges. Pianist Chloe Flower was the first to be announced, followed by stylist Tyler Hunter and former Miss USA Haley Kalil. The “consummate” actor Olivier Trevena was the next to be announced, followed by photographer Sophie Elgort and supermodel Natalia Barulich.

Also applauded was Crystle Stewart, president of the Miss USA Organization, which this year is promoting the theme “Pageantry Reimagined”.

The top 16 went on to perform in the competition’s swimwear segment after a live performance by rapper Ja Rule.

After starting with 51 women, the competition was narrowed down to eight winners. But before six competitors were eliminated, the original 51 contestants returned to the stage to walk in the evening dress segment.

The first semifinalist to take the stage was Miss North Dakota, followed by Miss Maryland, Miss Utah, Miss Nebraska, North Carolina, Miss Illinois, Miss Louisiana and Miss Mississippi.

Closing the second half of the section were Miss Tennessee, Miss Kentucky, Miss Kansas, Miss Florida, Miss Virginia, South Carolina, Miss Texas and South Dakota.

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch presented her crown

Asya Branch of Mississippi was the winner of Miss USA last year. Branch, 22, was the first Mississippi contestant to take home the crown and the first black woman to represent the state.

Before the 2021 Miss USA pageant, Branch said she “loved” being a part of the competition all week.

“If the crown fits…. 👑 I loved seeing my face all over the @riverspiritcasino this week, but soon a new woman will have this title! Who do you think it will be? #pageantryreimagined, ”he wrote on Instagram. “Tune in tonight November 29 at 8 / 7c on @fyi or @hulu live! You don’t want to miss it! “

To run the pageant safely in 2020, Miss USA adopted some modifications to comply with the COVID-19 rules, as noted by Glamor.

For example, the famous interviews were conducted ahead of time via Zoom rather than in person and they wore masks (inlaid in rhinestones, of course) except when performing at the Graceland Estate in Memphis.

