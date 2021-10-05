Telemundo Valeria Sofía Rodríguez: 5 Fun Facts You Need to Know

Although right now the star sports reality of the Telemundo network, Exatlon United States, is on a break between seasons, fans of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” are still delighted to learn details of the program that has turned out to be a success. rating on Spanish television, and that is why it is always worth remembering what has happened in previous installments of a broadcast that, since its inception, has made history.

In the first installment of Exatlon United States, the now sports commentator Chelly Cantú, who once belonged to Team Famosos, took the victory after a heart attack fight against “El Soldado” from Team Contendientes, Kenny Ochoa. This first season turned the then new Telemundo bet into an important entertainment option for the family in the United States, opening the doors for the second season of the television show.

Who is the second winner of EXATLON USA?

On May 12, 2019, Valeria Sofía Rodríguez, known as “La Rebelde”, scored a new victory by being in the group of finalists of the successful reality show and then by crowning herself as the new reality show Champion and taking the 200 thousand dollars to your house. Thus making history by becoming the second woman to win for the second time, consecutively.

Valeria Sofía Rodríguez, not only made history for her trophy, but also for being the youngest Exatlon United States winner to date. Rodríguez entered the competition at the age of 19 and turned 20 on May 1, 2019, a nice detail that could be taken as a good luck charm, is that he has his birthday on the same day as another very beloved face of Exatlon United States, Tommy Ramos.

The Puerto Rican born in Bayamón Puerto Rico, studied Criminal Justice at the University of Puerto Rico and is a 100-meter sprinter, Javelin thrower and Hammer thrower and passionate about volleyball and good times, not in vain in her free time she takes advantage of travel and see new places accompanied by your loved ones.

In the final circuit he faced another much loved face: El Tarzán de las Arenas, Jacobo García, who despite being runner-up, remained very current in the audience, so much so that he returned for the rematch in the fifth season, achieving a once again, an important role in the circuits of the Dominican Republic.

The girl, after her participation in Exatlon United States, has maintained a close relationship with other athletes who have gone through the competition, and they are constantly seen traveling or sharing good moments together.

Valeria has always stood out not only for her impeccable sporting prowess, but for her strategy, good attitude and eternal smile that she even kept in moments of a competition that has accustomed us to moments of high adrenaline, but, in the meantime, she prevailed and today she is the second winner of Exatlon United States.

