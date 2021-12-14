The environment surrounding the organization of Sharks of La Guaira still tense and the controversy in social networks it makes itself felt, so the question of who is the real one is born guilty of the failure of this team in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Weeks ago it was announced that internally the La Guaira Sharks had an internal problem in the 2021-2022 LVBP season, where the board was not complying with payments and the players themselves were taking money out of their pockets to be able to comply in the present campaign of the rented ball of Venezuela.

Now there is another problem that surrounds the Sharks and that is the criticism, comments from fans and followers on social networks, where some call the directors guilty of the failure and others the players, without a doubt something that itches and spreads …

Networking

José Gasspar, a user on Twitter, criticized and gave his point of view on the possible changes of players that the organization of Sharks should have made in the current LVBP harvest, which were answered by the journalist Alfredo Villasmil Franceschi.

“A question to the fans of Sharks who complain so much about the board, what do you want them to do? What do they say goodbye themselves? What invest more money in players? That does not guarantee anything. Let’s see, give solutions because that perennial cry is fine now, “wrote Villasmil. “I know the managers and I know that they do everything they can to put a good team on the field. They have a love for the shirt, especially since they put the bill on the table. Things simply don’t work out for them, ”he added.

Close the account to this uneducated, please. Enough of your nonsense. Clearly another who wants to wash the face of the owners by throwing at players or trying to generate a debate of inept like this. There he is retweeting this Villasmil. pic.twitter.com/FZvpKQHi2k – Robinson Alvarez Viña (ЯK) 🦈 (@RobyKing) December 14, 2021

Who is the real culprit?

The La Guaira Sharks have not won in the LVBP for more than 20 years and they have had great players in their ranks, however, the championship has been quite elusive, but we do not really know who may be directly responsible for that drought.

In addition, it is clear that something is not being done well within the organization and that without a doubt there must be a change so that they can be competing in the LVBP again.