. Valeria Ayos was chosen as the new Miss Universe Colombia

On Monday night, the election of the new Miss Universe Colombia took place, who will represent that country in the next edition of Miss Universe, in December, in Israel, and the winner was Valeria Ayos, representative of Cartagena.

The beautiful brunette, who from the beginning was considered one of the great favorites, was triumphant after answering a question about what the union of her country meant, leaving many missologists happy who saw her as the aspiring luck to win .

The new queen of Colombians, who is 27 years old and has a degree in international business, was born in the city of Cartagena and lived most of her life on the island of San Andrés. In the world of modeling in her country, the new queen has consolidated a solid career, in addition to having represented Colombia in Miss Earth 2018, where she was a finalist.

The second place went to the representative of Risaralda, María Alejandra López, 26, who was also the other great favorite, thanks to her beauty and experience in pageants, having been Miss World Colombia and Miss Hispanoamerica.

Third place went to Miss Bolivae, Franselys Santoya, a spectacular brunette, who managed to advance to the final and who is also a renowned model and former beauty queen from other pageants.

The top 7 was completed by the representatives of Valle, La Guajira, Caldas and Atlántico.

After the pageant, the outgoing Miss Colombia, Laura Olascuaga, took the opportunity to send a message of perseverance to those women who wish to become beauty queens.

“Do not give up, do not let them close the doors, continue on that path to achieve your goals and objectives”, was the message sent by the former Miss Colombia, who in the last edition of Miss Universe reached a place in the Top 20.

The last time Colombia managed to win the Miss Universe crown was at Miss Universe 2014, when Paulina Vega was chosen as the most beautiful woman in the Universe

The next edition of Miss Universe will be held in Israel, in December, where Mexican Andrea Meza, who will be one of the queens with the shortest reign in all of history, will deliver her crown, and from now on the sites specialized in pageants , they see the newly elected Miss Colombia as a strong candidate to win.