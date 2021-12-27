12/27/2021

On at 14:52 CET

Writing / EP

The Belgian Justice will make a decision on Tuesday on the delivery to Spain of the Mallorcan rapper Josep Miquel Arenas, known as Valtonyc, which the Spanish justice claims after being convicted of threats, glorification of terrorism and insults to the Crown.

The case of the Balearic singer enters its final phase and it is expected that in this hearing the Ghent Court of Appeal will resolve its possible extradition to Spain, after delaying the process in second instance for more than a year.

At this time, the Ghent judge elevated the Belgian Constitutional Court the case of the attacks on the King, alleging the Belgian law of 1847 that protects the figure of the monarch and that the high court declared unconstitutional considering that it collides with freedom of expression and “does not satisfy an urgent social need and is disproportionate to the objective to protect the reputation of the person of the King. “

This ruling was celebrated as a triumph by Valtonyc’s attorneys, who they considered it an accolade to their case and they pointed out that their situation could end up promoting legal changes in the Belgian legal system.

The delivery of the rapper, who fled Spain in June 2018, was already rejected in the first instance. Whatever the decision, both the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense can appeal the sentence and exhaust the legal process by going to the Court of Cassation, that he would study formal questions during the judicial process without going into the fund.

Throughout the process, Valtonyc’s defense has been sure that following European standards there is no margin for its client to be delivered to Spain, although at the last hearing, when the date of the December 28th, expressed the singer’s wish that, in case of being extradited for the crime of threats, he would be allowed to serve his sentence in Belgium.

Valtònyc’s profile

The rapper, born in Mallorca in 1993, has been characterized during his musical career by his lyrics of marked anti-capitalist, republican ideology, political and anti-fascist rap.

His problems with justice began with his arrest in 2012, accused of the crimes of threats, glorification of terrorism and insults to the Crown.

Among his discography, the controversial lyrics of the songs belonging to his works called Residus of a poet Y Majorca is Ca nostra, both from the aforementioned year 2012.

Despite his legal problems and his departure to BelgiumValtònyc has not stopped his artistic career, publishing a dozen works, the last of them in the same year 2021 under the title of En pau rest.

Beyond his music, some of his appearances on social networks have also been controversial, such as those that occurred in 2018, when he encouraged “kill a civil guard “and” put a bomb on the prosecutor.