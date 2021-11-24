Related news

“Mum, lifestyle, fashion, kids and travels” are the words that identify the Instagram profile of Lidia bedman (36 years old), followed by more than 230,000 users. In this way, the woman of Santiago Abascal (45), who has become a successful influencer, makes clear the topics that are of interest to her, which she addresses in most of her publications and which have allowed her to connect with a group of women attracted by the same sectors, who are have become her great friends.

Along with six others influencers, bloggers and entrepreneurs, Lidia Bedman has formed a group with which she not only shares work – they all do social media – but also her free time. Recently, in fact, they traveled together to Ibiza to enjoy the pleasures that the Balearic island offers. This was revealed by herself in a series of photographs that demonstrated their relationship of complicity and revealed their profiles.

Olga Garcia Ojeda

She identifies herself on the networks with the user @vivirgongusto and describes herself as “a mother of two, in love, fashion & deco lover, travelholic and entrepreneur”. Have 147,000 followers and has a website where, as on Instagram, tackles fashion, maternity, decor and travel topics. His followers include recognized national faces such as Sara carbonero (37) or Verdeliss (36), in addition to the Abascal-Bedman couple.

Her publications often show her side as a mother and wife, as well as her taste for fashion and outdoor activities. His images keep a delicate aesthetic and follow a color palette according to the seasons of the year and the intentions of his post. The influencer has collaborated with recognized brands like Toys R Us, Eucerin or Le Creuset. Like Lidia Bedman, on occasion she has shared the details of her trip with friends.

Vanessa leache

“The best companions of adventures”, this is how Vanesa Leche has described the group of friends she shares with Santiago Abascal’s wife. Have 39,000 followers and its publications are oriented to maternity, fashion and lifestyle activities. She is married with two children and, according to her biography, lives between Marbella and Madrid. Sometimes he collaborates with small brands and entrepreneurs who find a window on their profile to have greater visibility.

Laura Millara

She is known on Instagram as @buscandoformaalasnubes, where he usually shares his experiences as a mother of two and a wife. In addition, details of her outfits and her travels around the world. As revealed in her biography, Laura Millara “enjoys the little things” and her motto is “Live, let live and be happy”. It has 93,000 followers, among which Lidia Bedman, Santiago Abascal and Verdeliss stand out.

Laura Millara, like her colleagues, has been able to give professional use to her Instagram profile and, beyond showing her day-to-day life, she has carried out collaborations with renowned firms like Mastercard, Bimbo or Lacasitos. Also, with smaller and entrepreneurial brands that have only been in the market for a short time.

Lidia Bedman and her friends on a trip to Ibiza last summer. Instagram

Jennifer M. del Valle

His Instagram account encompasses his little pleasures: lifestyle, travel and family. Have 110,000 followers -among them, Verdeliss or Maria Fernandez-Rubies– and more than 4,600 publications that attract attention for keeping the same aesthetic. They all follow a cool color palette and bring together a series of perfectly cared-for elements. Most reveal a few moments of their travels and their plans with their three children.

Jennifer also has a blog, promoted in his Instagram biography, in which he addresses the same topics as on social networks. There, in addition, she reveals that, although she is dedicated to being an influencer, she has a degree in journalism. In recent years it has also been signature ambassador like Rituals and has worked with brands like Mango Kids.

Desirée Jury

As she has revealed in one of her latest Instagram posts, she has countless anecdotes with Lidia Bedman and the rest of her friends, which she would give to “write a book.” It has 101,000 followers -between them Dulceida (32) -, she is a mother of three and dedicates her Instagram profile to topics of maternity, lifestyle and travel. In her biography, she also identifies herself as a teacher and reveals that she lives in Ibiza.

Desirée Jury She is also known for her YouTube channel, created five years ago and where it has 55,000 subscribers. Regarding his collaborations, his work with brands dedicated, above all, to the children’s sector stands out.

Judith Fronton

Lidia Bedman’s group of friends is completed by Judith, known on Instagram as @mummiella. Followed by renowned network personalities such as Tamara Beanie (34) or Madame de Rosa (39), usually shows in his profile impressive photographs of his travel around the world. Also your life as a mom and some moments as a couple. His snapshots attract attention due to the perfect combination of its elements and its striking colors.

The influencer lives in Madrid and has 172,000 followers. As a motto, he writes in his biography: “Everything passes, everything arrives.” Among his most striking collaborations, those he has done with renowned firms such as Cortefiel or Foreo stand out. Her 32nd birthday allowed the last meeting in Ibiza with Lidia Bedman and the rest of the bloggers.

