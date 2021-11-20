11/19/2021 at 20:01 CET

The ‘Hamraoui case’ continues its course. While in the first hypotheses it was said that Aminata Diallo was responsible for the tremendous attack suffered by her partner at PSG Kheira Hamraoui, now the spotlights clearly point to a very different person: Hayet Abidal, Eric Abidal’s current wife, former player and former technical secretary of FC Barcelona.

According to the information coming from France, Hayet would have organized the attack against the former Barça footballer. Apparently, Eric Abidal would have had a romantic relationship with Kheira during their time in Barcelona while Eric was already married to Hayet. In France, he is aiming for a love revenge. Even so, Abidal’s wife’s lawyers deny any involvement in the attack on Hamraoui. So who’s who in the whole ‘Hamraoui case’?

Kheira Hamraoui

The victim of this whole story. The PSG footballer received a brutal attack at the hands of two hooded men while returning from a team dinner on November 4. The two assailants made him get out of the car and hit him with an iron bar, causing injuries to his hands and legs from which he is still recovering. “I tried to protect myself with my hands as much as I could,” he declared.

Hamraoui’s lawyers

They remember that their client is the victim of all this mess. “My client has never declared, for example, to the investigators of the PJ of Versailles that the chip in his phone is that of his ex. This is misinformation that was spread, to the detriment of Ms. Hamraoui. The question is: for what purpose? “Asked the footballer’s lawyer in statements to L’Équipe.

Aminata Diallo

He pointed to be the main responsible for the aggression to his partner. The Versailles judicial police had detained her for 36 hours for allegedly being involved in organizing the attack on Hamraoui. Even so, and against all odds after everything that had been published in France, left the police station without charges. Now, the PSG footballer is trying to recover her image after the public scandal to which she has been subjected in recent days.

Eric Abidal

The former technical secretary of Barça could be one of the ‘culprits’ of the attack. Not because he orchestrated it, but because his love affair with the former Barça player would have precipitated the events. According to what they point out in France, Eric Abidal had a relationship with Kheira Hamraoui while he was married to Hayet, which would have provoked the woman’s reaction, with a spirit of revenge.

Hayet Abidal

It is, right now, in the eye of the hurricane. In France they point to her as the main responsible for the attack that Kheira Hamraoui received on November 4. Before all the information, Eric Abidal’s current wife has already asked the former FC Barcelona player for a divorce.

The lawyers of the Abidal family

According to L’Équipe, Hayet and Eric Abidal’s lawyer insists that their defendants testify as soon as possible toto deal once and for all with the rumors and suspicions regarding the intellectual authorship of the attack on Hamraoui. This is what they wanted to make clear in the Versailles prosecutor’s office, ensuring that Hayet Abidal has nothing to do with what happened.

The aggressors

The big culprits. Two thugs made Kheira Hamraoui get out of the car to beat him up. “I fell on the road and then on the right side of the road. My attacker hit me several times with an iron bar. I saw that it was aimed mainly at my legs and I tried to protect myself with my hands,” the soccer player of the PSG to l’Équipe.