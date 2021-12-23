

The “vast majority” of current covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the world are of unvaccinated people.

Most of the people who died or were hospitalized from covid-19, did not receive the vaccine against the virus, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) this Wednesday, in a new summary of the progress of the pandemic in the world.

The general director of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, again recommended rich countries to donate vaccines to the poorest and criticized, for this reason, the policy of booster doses that some states have launched.

Tedros explained that “vaccines remain effective against both the delta and omicron variant of the coronavirus”, and therefore “it should be a priority to achieve 40 percent vaccination rates in all countries as soon as possible, and that this rate reaches 70 percent before mid-2022.

Furthermore, he added that “The vast majority” of current COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths worldwide are in unvaccinated people.

Hence, it is vitally important to speed up the pace of immunizations in places where there are no vaccines; For this reason, Tedros reiterated his opposition to the generalized programs of booster doses, warning that this “could prolong the pandemic instead of ending it”, since it diverts doses that should go to countries with low immunization rates and “provides the virus more possibilities to spread and mutate ”.

The official regretted that one in five doses given today in the world is a booster dose.

50,000 deaths a week from covid-19

Tedros assured that it is an illusion to think that the pandemic will be controlled only through reinforcements. “No country will be able to overcome the pandemic with booster vaccinations and these do not mean a green light to celebrate as we had planned,” said the Ethiopian doctor in Geneva.

According to WHO data, 126 countries in the world have decided to offer booster doses to their citizens.

The expert also assured that with a better distribution, the more than 8,000 million doses administered to date around the world would have been enough to reach the desired 40 percent in all countries, prioritizing risk groups such as health workers, people older or with certain ailments.

“Covid-19 continues to cause about 50,000 deaths per week and as Ómicron becomes the dominant variant we have to take extra precautions,” Tedros warned.

For her part, the head of the WHO technical unit for covid-19, Maria Van Kerhove, said that the first data collected regarding the Omicron variant seems to indicate that it causes fewer hospitalizations, and that the amount is reduced. of patients requiring respirators.

However, it is early to say that it is less severe than the Delta variant. Ómicron “has not circulated enough among the world’s population and also among the most vulnerable populations” to be able to have complete data, said the American expert.

Among the countries with the highest vaccination rates in the world are the United Arab Emirates (90 percent with full regimen), Portugal (89 percent), Singapore (87 percent), Chile (85 percent), Cuba (83 percent). ) and South Korea (82 percent).

