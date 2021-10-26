Updated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 15:24

Most pensioners have 14 payments a year, which include the extras for June and Christmas.

Which pensioners charge the extra for November and when Pensions 2022 Questions and answers before the sum of the CPI and the goodbye of the pay Retirement Four out of 10 families have a private pension

The pensionsare generally charged in 14 pay corresponding to the 12 months plus two extra payments in June and November. The latter is the pay of Christmas. Each ordinary monthly payment is charged monthly in arrears and each one of the two extraordinary payments is linked to the collection of six months of pension.

Thus, contributory pensions (PC) by retirement, permanent disability and death, and non-contributory (PNC) by disability and retirement have a double income this month, which is exactly the amount of the pension multiplied by two.

There are some exceptions, that is, pensioners who in November will not receive the extra christmas. These are pensions for permanent disability derived from an accident at work or an occupational disease, because they are prorated each month. We remember that those derived from a common illness or a non-work accident are charged, like most, in 14 payments and, therefore, they will receive the extra for November.

The other exception is the new pensioners, that is, those who are this year for the first time. In that case, each extraordinary is divided into six: one for each month to which it is linked. Thus, the June pay is made up of retirement between December 1 and May 31; and that of November, between June 1 and November 30. Therefore, the pensioner collects the corresponding part. The following year, extras will be integral.

The payment is made by Social Security on the first business day of the month, although the banks advance their clients the payment of pensions, so they are usually available from the 25th of each month.

November will be the last bonus pay of the year. The next will be known as the paguilla, a compost countervailing paid by the Government and calculated at the end of the year to correct the deviation of its revaluation against the Consumer Price Index. The objective that pensioners do not lose purchasing power.

However, the one in early 2022 will be the last pay, since from now on the Government will revalue pensions based on the CPI.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more