11/10/2021 at 00:13 CET

The World Health Organization (WHO) said today that there may be shortage of the type of syringes used to inoculate vaccines given the unexpected demand that the global immunization campaign against covid-19 has entailed, which could delay vaccination programs in different parts of the world.

A few weeks after completing one year since the covid-19 vaccines began to be administered, the doses applied exceed the 6.8 billion, This represents double the number of vaccines that were inoculated each year worldwide and that implies that for this purpose, three times as many syringes are required than before.

“Unfortunately, the possibility of a shortage of syringes is real”said the WHO expert on access to medicines and health products Lisa Hedman in a dialogue with journalists in Geneva.

The annual production capacity of syringes is 6,000 million units, which leads the WHO to estimate that the deficit could be 1 to 2 billion syringes by 2022 if something is not done about it

Hedman argued that a solution could be transfer production capacity from one type of syringe to another in order to have a greater supply of those dedicated to vaccines, although without neglecting those needed to treat diseases.

A total of 16,000 million syringes were used annually worldwide (among those destined for vaccines and medical treatments), but the covid has pushed that demand to the 22,000 million.

Trade restrictions that have affected other products used in the fight against the pandemic, plus the cargo transportation problems that have been seen recently, raise fears that exports of syringes will decline.

Another aspect that worries WHO is the possibility of resuming risky practices, in particular the reuse of syringes and needles, a situation that has been recorded each time these products have been missing.

“This is a problem for all countries, but it is true that countries that have a limited purchasing power they are always the most affected, “Hedman stressed.

The WHO has sounded this alarm at the possibility that syringes and needles will become the new symbol of the disparity between rich and poor, as personal safety equipment was at the beginning of the pandemic (gloves, masks, goggles and protective suits), which were in short supply especially in the poorest countries.

The same has happened with vaccines against covid, that have been distributed by pharmaceutical companies based on the purchasing power of the countries.