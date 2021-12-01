Recently, the journalist Anabel Hernandez, published his book ‘Emma and the other ladies of the narco’ (Grijalbo, 2021), in which he gives an account of the women involved in the world of drug trafficking.

From actresses, TV hosts and singers; The journalist ranges from the sentimental relationships that you have with the great bosses, as well as their involvement in the crimes committed in that sphere.

Related news

Gandhi

A case that has attracted the attention of public opinion is that of the host of the morning program ‘Hoy’, Galilea Montijo, who, according to the investigative journalist; allegedly had a relationship with Arturo Beltran Leyva, one of the drug traffickers who had the most influence on Mexico and who died in a confrontation with the Navy in 2009.

The host has categorically denied the information published by the journalist and assured that she would take legal action, however, in an interview with Infobae México; Anabel Hernández assured that she supports what was said about Galilea Montijo and he stressed that “what I have said about her is in the book, it is not more, nor less. It is what is in the book, I am not going to increase or remove a comma,” he stressed.

Galilea Montijo (Facebook)

Who was Arturo Beltrán Leyva?

Known as “El barbas” or “The Chief of bosses”, Arturo Beltran Leyva He led the cartel that bore his surnames and operated alongside his brothers Alfredo, Carlos, Hector and Mario.

From Sinaloa, Leyva began his criminal career in the Juarez Cartel, for which he transported drugs from Colombia to the United States.

Simultaneously with his performance as an operator of Amado Carrillo “The Lord of the Skies”, helped Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and “El Mayo” Zambada to start forming the Sinaloa Cartel, which gained power and territory after the death of the leader of the Juarez Cartel.

.

For the Sinaloa cartel, Leyva was dedicated to launder money, as well as bribes to the Mexican authorities.

The conflict between “El Chapo” and Leyva It began when the latter began to use territory that allegedly belonged to the Sinaloa Cartel, according to agreements that had been made with “The Lord of the Skies”, a situation that It resulted in a war between the two organizations.

Arturo Beltran Leyva

(.)

In January 2008, the authorities arrested Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, the younger brother of “El Jefe de Jefes”, who tried to rescue him without success, as his opponents (“El Chapo” Guzmán and “El Mayo” Zambada) interfered.

Following this event, Beltrán Leyva retaliated and had the Edgar Guzman Lopez, son of “El Chapo”, the young man died in May 2008.

Arturo Beltran Leyva he died with three of his bodyguards at his luxury residence in Cuernavaca, Morelos, during a confrontation with elements of the Navy in 2009.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

Recently, the journalist Anabel Hernandez, published his book ‘Emma and the other ladies of the narco’ (Grijalbo, 2021), in which he gives an account of the women involved in the world of drug trafficking.

From actresses, TV hosts and singers; The journalist ranges from the sentimental relationships that you have with the great bosses, as well as their involvement in the crimes committed in that sphere.

Related news

Gandhi

A case that has attracted the attention of public opinion is that of the host of the morning program ‘Hoy’, Galilea Montijo, who, according to the investigative journalist; allegedly had a relationship with Arturo Beltran Leyva, one of the drug traffickers who had the most influence on Mexico and who died in a confrontation with the Navy in 2009.

The host has categorically denied the information published by the journalist and assured that she would take legal action, however, in an interview with Infobae México; Anabel Hernández assured that she supports what was said about Galilea Montijo and he stressed that “what I have said about her is in the book, it is not more, nor less. It is what is in the book, I am not going to increase or remove a comma,” he stressed.

Galilea Montijo (Facebook)

Who was Arturo Beltrán Leyva?

Known as “El barbas” or “The Chief of bosses”, Arturo Beltran Leyva He led the cartel that bore his surnames and operated alongside his brothers Alfredo, Carlos, Hector and Mario.

From Sinaloa, Leyva began his criminal career in the Juarez Cartel, for which he transported drugs from Colombia to the United States.

Simultaneously with his performance as an operator of Amado Carrillo “The Lord of the Skies”, helped Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and “El Mayo” Zambada to start forming the Sinaloa Cartel, which gained power and territory after the death of the leader of the Juarez Cartel.

.

For the Sinaloa cartel, Leyva was dedicated to launder money, as well as bribes to the Mexican authorities.

The conflict between “El Chapo” and Leyva It began when the latter began to use territory that allegedly belonged to the Sinaloa Cartel, according to agreements that had been made with “The Lord of the Skies”, a situation that It resulted in a war between the two organizations.

Arturo Beltran Leyva

(.)

In January 2008, the authorities arrested Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, the younger brother of “El Jefe de Jefes”, who tried to rescue him without success, as his opponents (“El Chapo” Guzmán and “El Mayo” Zambada) interfered.

Following this event, Beltrán Leyva retaliated and had the Edgar Guzman Lopez, son of “El Chapo”, the young man died in May 2008.

Arturo Beltran Leyva he died with three of his bodyguards at his luxury residence in Cuernavaca, Morelos, during a confrontation with elements of the Navy in 2009.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE