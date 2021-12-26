Desmond tutu, Archbishop Emeritus South African and Nobel Peace Prize In 1984, he died this Sunday at the age of 90 in Cape Town. The activist was considered one of the most emblematic leaders of the country, although in other latitudes his figure was not widely disseminated as it was with other African figures.

Therefore, here we tell you who Desmond Tutu was.

It was through a statement issued by the South African Government that the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, confirmed the death of the respected Anglican religious and sent his condolences to the Tutu family, according to the agency ..

“The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of loss in our nation’s farewell to a generation of prominent South Africans who bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” the president said in the text.

The president described Tutu as a “unparalleled patriot” and a “man of extraordinary intellect” that he maintained his integrity in the fight against the “apartheid forces”.

The death was also confirmed by the current Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, who remembered the Nobel Peace Prize as someone who wanted all human beings to live in “freedom, peace and joy.”

“On behalf of the Anglican Church of South Africa, the entire community of faith and, dare I say, on behalf of millions (of people) throughout South Africa, Africa and the world, I send our deepest condolences his wife, Nomalizo Leah, his son, Trevor Tamsanqa, and his daughters, Thandeka, Nontombi and Mpho, “Makgoba said in a statement.

“(Tutu) called evil by name wherever he saw it no matter who it was that committed it. He challenged the systems that degraded humanity. He could unleash a righteous fury on those – especially the powerful – who inflicted suffering (…) When the perpetrators of evil experienced a true change of heart, he followed God’s example and was willing to forgive, “he added in the message.

Who was Desmond Tutu?

Awarded with the award Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his fight against the brutal racist oppression of apartheid, Tutu is considered one of the key figures in contemporary South African history.

His career has been marked by a constant defense of human rights, something that led him to distance himself on numerous occasions from the ecclesiastical hierarchy to openly defend positions such as homosexual rights or euthanasia.

In recent years had stayed away from public life due to his advanced age and years of health problems, including prostate cancer.

His last public appearance had been in brief video images broadcast on his 90th birthday (last October 7), an anniversary that his foundation celebrated with a virtual conference in which, among others, the highest Tibetan spiritual leader participated. , the Dalai Lama, the Mozambican activist and widow of Nelson Mandela, Graça Machel, or the former irish president Mary robinson.

