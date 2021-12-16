The world of reggaeton is in mourning after the death of José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow ‘The Movie’, the successful producer of artists such as Bad bunny, Nicky jam Y Ozuna, who died with his family in a plane crash.

The plane in which the famous producer, his wife and their 4-year-old son were traveling crashed just a few minutes after taking off from Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The fatal balance was 9 deceased people: the six passengers on board with US nationality and three crew members, two of them Dominican and one Venezuelan. the causes of the accident are still unknown.

Flow La Movie, a reggaeton legend

Jose Angel HernandezThe 38-year-old was known in the urban music world for being the genius behind hits like I dumped you, The Jeepeta, The baby Y Wow remix.

His label was located in Orlando, Florida, where he was executive producer and manager of great artists such as Nio García, Cásper Mágico, Xound Music, Bad Bunny and many more, as well as an investor in events and concerts of figures such as Ozuna, Anuel AA, Bryan. Meyers, among others.

Although it was already recognized in the industry, the ultimate fame came in 2018 with the creation of I threw you away, originally written and performed by Darell, Nio García and Casper Mágico and which later featured the voices of Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Nicky Jam for the remix.

This popular song, which became a worldwide phenomenon, surpassed the 2 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours, and made history by winning the ‘Hot Latin Song’ Song of the Year category at the 2019 Billboard Awards.

The late artist described this moment in his career as a “blessing” and a before and after in the history of the urban genre.

Later, success would knock on his door again in the height of the pandemic summer with the single The Jeepeta, where he joined the artists Darrell, Mike Towers, Anuel AA, Juanka, Nío García and Bray.

The song appeared in 2019, but it was in 2020 where it reached the top of the rankings, becoming number 1 in countries like Spain.

Before the plane crash, Flow ‘The Movie’ he was in post-production on his first movie, Burundanga, a story that would narrate what is lived in the most dangerous neighborhoods of New York City.

