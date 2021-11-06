Griselda White, born in 1943, began its criminal life at an early age. When I had 11 years, kidnapped a 10-year-old boy, then shot and killed him after his parents failed to pay the ransom. Soon, Physical abuse in his home forced Blanco to leave Cartagena and onto the streets of Medellín, where he survived stealing and prostituting himself.

At age 13, Blanco had his first experience of turning crime into big business when he met and married Carlos Trujillo, a smuggler of undocumented immigrants in the United States. Although they had three children together, their marriage did not last. Blanco would later have Trujillo killed in the 1970s, the first of her three husbands to suffer a brutal end.

It was her second husband, Alberto Bravo, who introduced Griselda Blanco to the cocaine trade. In the early 1970s, they moved to Queens, New York, where their business exploded. They had a direct line to white powder in Colombia, which took a large part of the business from the Italian mafia.

It was then that Blanco became known as “La Madrina”.

The white queen of the USA

Blanco found an ingenious way to smuggle cocaine into New York. He had young women fly on airplanes with cocaine hidden in their bras and underwear, which Blanco had designed especially for that purpose.

With business booming, Bravo returned to Colombia to restructure the export sector. Meanwhile, Blanco expanded the empire in New York.

But in 1975, everything fell apart. Blanco and Bravo were arrested by a joint NYPD / DEA operation called Operation Banshee, the largest at the time.

However, before she could be charged, Blanco managed to escape to Colombia. There, he allegedly killed Bravo in a shootout for millions missing. According to legend, Blanco drew a pistol from his boots and shot Bravo in the face, just as he was firing a bullet with his Uzi in the stomach.

After the death of her second husband, Griselda Blanco won a new title: the “Black Widow”. Now he was in full control of his drug empire.

After the raid, Blanco was still shipping cocaine to the United States while running his business from Colombia. In 1976, Blanco allegedly smuggled cocaine aboard a ship known as Gloria, which the Colombian government had sent to the United States as part of a bicentennial race in New York Harbor.

In 1978, she married her husband number three, a bank robber named Dario Sepúlveda. That same year his fourth son Michael Corleone was born. Having taken the “Godmother” mantle seriously, she apparently thought it appropriate to name her son after Al Pacino’s character in The Godfather.

She then set her sights on Miami, where she would later gain her notoriety as the “Queen of Cocaine.” Blanco, an early pioneer of the Miami-based cocaine trade, used her tremendous skills as an entrepreneur to get the drug into as many hands as possible. And for a while, it was worth it.

In Miami, he lived luxuriously. Houses, expensive cars, a private jet, he had it all. Nothing was forbidden. He also organized wild parties frequented by the main actors in the world of drugs. But just because he was enjoying his newfound wealth didn’t mean his violent days were behind him. According to some sources, she forced men and women to have sex with her at gunpoint.

Blanco also became addicted to smoking large amounts of raw cocaine called bazooka. This likely contributed to his growing paranoia.

Ciao to Griselda Blanco

In 1985, she was arrested at the age of 42. She was later sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for drug trafficking.

In 2004, ?? The Godmother ?? she was released and sent back to Colombia.

Despite her stroke of good luck, she had made too many enemies at the time to be greeted with open arms. In 2012, Griselda Blanco, 69, had her own brutal ending.

Blanco was killed twice in the head outside a Medellín butcher shop in a motorcycle shooting, the same method of murder she had pioneered years earlier. It is not clear who killed her.

