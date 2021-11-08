Univision Dominican Clauvid Dály was the fourth participant eliminated from Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

At the sixth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, model Clauvid Dály said goodbye to the competition by becoming the fourth candidate eliminated from the Univision reality show.

The members of the jury, Daniella Álvarez, Jomari Goyso, Adal Ramones and Giselle Blondet, fired with nostalgia to Dály, whom they considered one of the most complete participants within the twelfth season of NBL.

Goyso, one of the most critical judges of NBL, announced that the Dominican participant had possibly not connected with viewers due to her fear of breaking with the perfection that she transmitted in each of the galas of the competition.

“Clauvid, I think you’ve done everything right, but you have to break perfection. If you continue, don’t be afraid. You need to provide something new for the audience to connect with you, that is important ”, said the Spanish fashionista seconds before the name of the fourth eliminated from NBL 2021 was announced.

Adal Ramones announced the name of the saved candidate during the sixth gala of NBL 2021

The Dominicans Génesis Suero and Clauvid Dály were vying for the last place among the six semifinalists of NBL 2021. However, only one of them could continue to the next phase of the Univision competition.

Adal Ramones announced the name of the candidate who had been saved by the members of the qualifying jury: “This decision has been extremely difficult and painful, very painful. We knew that as we approached the semifinal it was going to weigh more and we have made the decision together, and we have decided that the participant who is saved tonight and automatically becomes the sixth and last semifinalist is… Génesis Suero ”.

Alejandra Espinoza dedicated some moving words to Clauvid Dály

After making it known that Clauvid Dály was the candidate who was leaving the competition, Alejandra Espinoza dedicated some emotional words to the young Dominican, who conquered many viewers with her undeniable talent, charisma and humility.

“Clauvid, what can I tell you? You are a woman. You are beautiful not only on the outside but on the inside as well. I am two thousand percent sure that a great future awaits you out there, I know that you are proud of everything you achieved, ”said Espinoza before dismissing Dály with great applause on the stage of NBL 2021.

Clauvid Dály was grateful for his performance at NBL 2021

Clauvid Dály was very grateful to offer her first words after making it known that she was eliminated from the famous Univision reality show: “Thank you very much to the judges for providing me with this platform. It was a spectacular experience for me and I will continue to see them (referring to their colleagues in the competition) ”.

In an exclusive video on the Instagram profile of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Dály also spoke about her departure from the reality show: “Today I left the competition, it feels horrible; but it was a very nice experience. I think the public got to know me a little more and I loved everything. The message that I leave to my companions is that they enjoy it, that they enjoy it and there is little left before they crown a queen. I take with me new experiences, new friends, I learned a lot about television and I have a new vision of life and growth, that will never be forgotten ”.