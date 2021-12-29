

Nohema Marie Graber posted a heartfelt message about her mother on Facebook.

Photo: Facebook Capture / Nohema Marie Graber / Courtesy

Nohema Graber’s murder shocked Iowa. Two teenagers are accused of spying and murdering their former Spanish teacher, a Mexican immigrant whom her students and acquaintances fondly remember.

The body was found in Chautauqua Park, under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties.

Apparently he died of a blow to the head, according to the first revelations of the investigation.

The immigrant of Mexican origin was born 66 years ago in Xalapa, Veracruz. His death has left an immense sadness in his family. His daughter Nohema Marie Graber wrote a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“I could feel my mother smiling as she watched both sides of our family unite in her honor, the house filled with so much love and laughter,” she said. “My aunt prepared a flan to celebrate what would have been her sister’s 67th birthday.”

The last name of the Spanish teacher was Castillo y Castillo, but when she married she changed it to Graber and although she was separated for five years, she and her ex-husband maintained a close relationship and it was, in fact, he who reported her disappearance, according to her to the Des Moines Register.

Nohema graduated from high school and was soon a flight attendant for the now-defunct Mexican airline; then he began studying to be a pilot for a commercial airline.

Paul and Nohema had met at a party when they were very young and, 11 years later, when he was traveling on business, he called her when he had a stopover in her city.

She continued her career in the airlines and he had a job in Mexico City, where he consulted foreign companies navigating the Mexican bureaucracy.

In 1991, the couple had their son Christian; in 1992 a second son, Jared, arrived. It was then that they decided to live in Fairfield, where Paul had grown up. A few years later, Nohema Marie was born.

Nohema Graber was religious and soon became involved in the Catholic Church of St. Mary, where he attended mass every day, soon becoming a kind of link between the growing Latino community and the Catholic group.

At age 50, Nohema earned an English degree and teaching certificate from Iowa Wesleyan University, she thought she could teach English, but there was a high demand for Spanish teachers and she was a native speaker.

So it was that he came to work at Ottumwa High School, where he taught until 2012; then at Fairfield High School for nearly a decade before his death.