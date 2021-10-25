Univision Venezuelan Yelus Ballestas was the finalist eliminated in the fourth gala of NBL 2021.

In the fourth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, the Venezuelan dancer Yelus Ballestas said goodbye to the competition by becoming the second finalist to be eliminated by the judges.

The members of the jury, Daniella Álvarez, Jomari Goyso, Adal Ramones and Giselle Blondet, concluded that Ballestas was a participant who was constantly in search of perfection, something that placed her at a disadvantage with the rest of her teammates.

“You amazed us all with the incredible talent you have. You are a woman who sings, dances, models … It is something incredible, but you are afraid of being wrong. That fear of being wrong can sometimes be interpreted with the fact that you want perfection and you look as if this was something that does not represent a challenge for you, “said Blondet seconds before announcing that Yelus Ballestas was the second finalist eliminated from NBL 2021.

With the humility that characterizes her, Ballestas said goodbye to Nuestra Belleza Latina with a big smile and offering her support to the Puerto Rican Raishmar Carrillo, who collapsed in tears after learning that she was the finalist who had been saved by the judges.

The eight finalists of NBL 2021 said goodbye to the Venezuelan participant with effusive expressions of affection that were captured by the reality show cameras before concluding the fourth gala of the competition.

“I take with me that learning about how to make a show and how to work as a team so that a wonderful show comes out (…) The two women who make me laugh the most are Génesis and Clauvid, I’m going to miss them a lot. I want to leave a message to all of you: Stay strong, you are wonderful women with spectacular stories, achieve whatever you want. Thank you for everything, thank you for being so nice to me, “said Yelus Ballestas in an emotional video on social networks to say goodbye to her colleagues within Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Finally, Ballestas joked that he would be carefully evaluating each of the dance steps of his former colleagues: “Learn the choreography well because I will be watching them, I will be making comments on Instagram.”

Viewers were quick to react on the Instagram platform to the surprise elimination of Yelus Ballestas: “How unfair, she was the best”, “Fraud”, “She should not have left today”, “I do not agree with this tie , She has more talent than the other contestant ”,“ What an injustice, she was one of the best ”,“ Super unfair everything ”,“ The other should have left in her place ”.

The Puerto Rican Raishmar Carrillo was in danger of elimination like Ballestas, but was saved by the judges after considering that she has promising artistic potential.

Although she was the saved participant of this fourth gala of NBL 2021, the judges asked Carrillo not to allow her traumatic past to negatively influence her participation in the competition.

Yelus Ballestas was the only Venezuelan participant in the group of finalists for the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Currently, Ballestas is a dance teacher at an academy in the city of Miami and has ventured into the business world with her sportswear brand.