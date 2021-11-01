Univision Cuban-Argentine Mía Dio was the third finalist eliminated from Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

At the fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, the influencer Mía Dio said goodbye to the competition by becoming the third finalist eliminated by a unanimous decision of the members of the jury.

The jury, made up of Daniella Álvarez, Jomari Goyso, Adal Ramones and Giselle Blondet, concluded that Dio had to leave the competition because he was constantly inside a character, which did not allow viewers to know his true essence.

Despite her little command of Spanish, the panel of judges and Alejandra Espinoza stated that the Cuban-Argentine has an undeniable talent to succeed in the entertainment industry, so they wished her that Nuestra Belleza Latina is just the beginning of the great successes you can have in your artistic career.

The Mexican Jaky Magaña was once again saved by the judges, who consider that she is a finalist with great qualities to venture into Univision programming. However, the judges also asked the finalist to exploit her artistic potential in order to connect with the audience and in this way, vote in favor of her so that she is not in danger of elimination again.

Before saying goodbye to the NBL 2021 stage, Mia Dio emphasized that if she had not been eliminated, she would have yielded her place in the competition to Jaky Magaña.

With tears in his eyes, Dio assured that Magaña was one of his greatest friends and companions in the Nuestra Belleza Latina competition.

The Cuban-Argentine reiterated that she has always had a life full of luxuries, loves and pets, but that she had never had the opportunity to establish a relationship of friendship as true as the one she had with Jaky Magaña, whom she thanked for having taught him various customs of Mexican culture.

Through the official account on Instagram of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Mia Dio sent a farewell message to all the people who supported her during her time through the twelfth season of the reality show: “I already have to go home, unfortunately. But one thing that I take away from this competition is a spectacular friendship with Jaky, also with Génesis and Fabién, with many… ”.

Dio went on to mention: “Another thing that I take with me is the experience. When I entered this competition, I thought I had spectacular confidence, but no. When I saw how I was walking on the catwalk, I started to question everything, but I think this competition will help me feel more proud of myself as a woman ”.

“I have a message for all who live in the mansion: Keep fighting for your dreams, but it is also important to know that you cannot become enemies. We always have to be friends. I already work in the entertainment world, but I always felt lonely. By people like Jaky, I felt supported for the first time in my life and that is very nice. To the public, thank you for your loving messages. I’m not going to give up, Nuestra Belleza Latina opened the door to the Latin market for me and I do want to be an actress. I hope you can see me in a novel in the future, ”the 20-year-old reiterated.