Colombian journalist and model Jessica Cediel has been characterized by being very outgoing with her love life. This is how he has made his breakups and scandals public. Who have been the romances that have given the most to talk about the former Exatlón reporter? Here we tell you what happened between the Colombian and some of her gallants.

JUAN PABLO RABAT

The Colombian had an extensive romance with the 44-year-old Colombian actor, producer and presenter. It was rumored that the end of the relationship was due to an alleged infidelity on the part of Cediel with who would be her next boyfriend, Pipe Bueno. But both ruled it out, and according to Cediel herself they decided to end the relationship because of their differences.

“We were from two different worlds. In the end, we both said like: Hey, you know what? Thanks for everything. Bye and take care of yourself! ”. Currently Rabat is married to Mónica Fonseca, a 29-year-old Colombian presenter, and they have two children.

ANDRÉS GIRAL

The 29-year-old Colombian singer, better known as Pipe Bueno, had a 5-year relationship with Cediel, which began very shortly after his break with Rabat. “I went to a birthday party and when I greeted her, she introduced me to her boyfriend (Juan Pablo Rabat). Until one December the news came that she was single, “said the gallant after revealing that at that moment he approached the model to start a relationship.

The romance was extensive, and both pointed out that the 10 years that Cediel was ahead of him were not an impediment to their love. In 2016 they ended their romance because she lived in the United States and he stayed in Colombia

“The distance killed us. They all fell for me; actors, directors, producers were: ‘Jessi let’s have dinner’ … and I: ‘No, I have a boyfriend’. I was from Univision to the house and from the house to Univision, while the other one was partying and parting, until I said: No more. Bye, good luck, And that’s why we finished. There was no infidelity from me and Pipe either… I trust him ”.

Currently Pipe Bueno maintains a relationship with the Colombian presenter Luisa Fernanda W, and they have a baby.

JAIDER VILLA

With the 2002 winner of Protagonistas de Novela, the reporter had an intense romance, but it suddenly ended. “It was a nice relationship, but now,” he said. Apparently it was Sadiel who wanted to end the relationship.

The gallant became an entrepreneur in the United States, where he has had great success as an engineer in a company that manufactures drones. The former model has chosen to keep a low profile regarding his love life.

LEO SARRIA

In June 2019, the Colombian’s courtship was made official with a publication on her Instagram where she announced that she had been engaged to businessman Leo Sarria.

However, after a while everything came to nothing and the relationship would have ended due to an alleged infidelity of the 31-year-old businessman, despite the fact that he has denied it.

“I don’t know if other women will put up with it, but I can’t handle it. If I give 100 percent, I demand the same. He was the person with whom I was going to share my life, it was the most important thing I had, but I found it badly parked. I finished him and I said: Bye, I don’t want to see you again, ”Cediel said at the time.

MARCK ROESCH

In December 2019, Cediel announced his commitment to the 33-year-old American and participant in the third season of Exatlón. Soon after, a real scandal was unleashed, since the courtship ended and the professional steeplechase athlete claimed that the Colombian refused to return the ring. He even accused her of asking him for a large sum of money in exchange for the jewel.

The lawsuit ended in court, since Cediel accused her ex-boyfriend of libel and slander. Finally, the athlete shared a video in which he apologized to Cediel and his family for the possible damage caused by his comments.

WHO IS YOUR CURRENT BOYFRIEND?

After such bad experiences in love, everything indicates that Cediel is single. “I do not have a boyfriend, I do not have rice in bass and I am not receiving resumes,” he said in the middle of the year. “I need a person who loves me as a woman, who is hard-working and willing to get ahead, to continue fighting for the children, for the pets, for whatever comes along,” he said.

