In the great semifinal gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, the Mexican Jaky Magaña and the Puerto Rican Raishmar Carrillo became the last two participants eliminated from the competition.

With the elimination of Magaña and Carrillo, the four finalists for NBL 2021 are: Cuban Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción, Honduran Sirey Morán, Dominican Génesis Suero and Mexican Lupita Valero.

Only one of the four finalists of the Univision reality show will become the successor to Migbelis Castellanos, winner of Nuestra Belleza in the 2018 edition.

The comments on social networks did not wait before the surprise elimination of Jaky Magaña, who stood out in the great semifinal of the competition with his personification of Jenni Rivera in the “Dubbing Battle”, a challenge presented by Clarissa Molina.

“That girl has a lot of talent, she deserved a lot more … Good luck for her”, “It was known, for Mexico to vote for Lupita and the votes are not divided”, “So pretty and tender. It was not one of my favorites, but I admit that it has a very beautiful angel. It’s a shame that people are looking for more superficial things ”,“ She was always the least voted ”,“ You are already big, you have come very far ”,“ Very well, she is not a Latin beauty. Sorry, but your physique is not to be in this show. And now do not come to offend ”, were some of the comments of the viewers on the NBL profile on Instagram.

The second eliminated during the semifinal of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 was the Puerto Rican Raishmar Carrillo, this after being one of the two candidates with the fewest votes in her favor from viewers, who week after week have voted for their great favorites within the competition.

During his two talent tests at the seventh gala of NBL 2021, Carrillo garnered high praise from the competition’s panel of judges, who were pleased with his potential for the media. However, that was not enough to clinch a spot in the reality show’s group of finalists.

The thousands of NBL followers on the Instagram platform did not take long to react to the elimination of Raishmar Carrillo: “You went a lot with too much, your story moved us a lot, but the public did not connect so much with you due to all the controversy, but you were one of the best ”,“ You are a warrior ”,“ She did not have to go out, the truth is that she deserved to be in the final ”,“ It was unfair, they took out one of the best ”,“ That is that they do not want more Puerto Rican, you are the best”.

In a recent interview with “Sal y Pimienta”, Jaky Magaña announced that he would crown Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción as the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, this after considering that she is a “diamond in the rough” that can triumph greatly in Spanish-speaking television in the United States.

In an intimate conversation with “Sal y Pimienta”, Raishmar Carrillo pointed out that he takes great life lessons after his participation in the beauty competition in the Univision reality show format.