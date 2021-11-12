Univision Who of them six will reach the final of Nuestra Belleza Latina

Sirey Morán, Fabién de la Concepción, Génesis Suero, Jaky Magaña, Lupita Valero and Raishmar Carrillo, became the six semifinalists of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina last Sunday.

And facing the evening next Sunday, the participants who continue in the competition, have given themselves the task of strongly rehearsing several numbers that they will present in the semifinal gala.

This is how the girls themselves let it be seen, through a couple of posts shared on the Instagram page of Nuestra Belleza Latina, where they are seen in full rehearsal, with comfortable outfits.

“The rehearsals are full… this Sunday the girls will leave everything in the great semifinal! 👑✨💜 #NuestraBellezaLatina ”, was the comment with which Nuestra Belleza Latina shared several images of the preparation of the semifinal program.

But the big question that fans of the reality show are asking today is who will be the four contestants who will go to the grand finale?

And although we will only know the answer on Sunday, when the panel of judges, made up of Giselle Blondet, Adal Ramones, Jomari Goyso and the former Miss Colombia, Daniella Álvarez, officially announce the result, two photographs shared in the set of images of the trial , could be premonitory about who could reach the final.

In the first photo you can see Lupita, Fabién and Sirey, posing for the camera, in a painting that many fans defined as the three final finalists.

Likewise, the other snapshot shows Génesis, Jaky and Raishmar, the latter wearing a long coat and colorful tennis shoes, whom other viewers see as the other possible trio of finalists.

The publication received thousands of “likes” and also generated the excitement of the followers of the show, who did not stop commenting on the final painting that they consider will arrive at the night where it is known who will become the winner of season 12 of Nuestra Latin beauty.

Premonitory or not, in a few hours we will know if the photos divided into two groups of three shed light on the final gala, which promises to be loaded with many surprises.

This was seen in another video with all the semifinalists, where Giselle Blondet showed that the contestants are ready to show their talent in a new challenge.

“The girls did not even let @giselleblondet speak 😅🤭 This Sunday a very special challenge awaits us that you cannot miss. 👏 ”, Nuestra Belleza Latina assured on her Instagram.

Tell us who you think the 4 lucky finalists will be.