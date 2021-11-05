The mayors of New York and Miami, Eric Adams and Francis Suárez respectively, dispute on Twitter who is the biggest defender of cryptocurrencies.

By the way, Mayor Francis Suárez has been one of the proponents of the crypto industry in recent months.

Likewise, Democrat Eric Adams has shown his intention to compete with Miami. To turn the Big Apple into the center of the cryptocurrency industry.

In particular, Adams told Bloomberg that he aims to launch a CityCoin cryptocurrency for New York City. Following the example of Suárez, with his MiamiCoin.

So 61-year-old Democrat and former police captain Eric Adams is expected to take office on January 1, 2022.

“I will work tirelessly to drive development and innovation in the city. Bitcoin will be at the forefront of all new changes.

In fact, Francis Suárez said: “Congratulations on the elections and I look forward to the friendly competition to make our respective cities a crypto capital.”

Who will be the first American mayor to accept his salary in cryptocurrency?

We literally have politicians competing with each other to adopt Bitcoin faster. The mayors of Miami and New York will receive their first salaries in Bitcoin. A modality that could stimulate the governments of other cities.

In this regard, Anthony Pompliano, indicated: “According to reports, the mayor of New York City will receive his first 3 paychecks in Bitcoin. This is in response to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez taking his next Bitcoin paycheck. “

The Mayor of New York City is reportedly going to take his first 3 paychecks in bitcoin. This is in response to Miami Mayor @FrancisSuarez taking his next paycheck in bitcoin. We literally have politicians competing with each other to adopt bitcoin faster. (h / t @Blockworks_) – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 4, 2021

Specifically, in a November 4 response on Twitter to Francis Suárez, who was reelected Tuesday for another term, Eric Adams said he would match the mayor of Miami’s promise to accept his next payment entirely in Bitcoin.

Friendly competition, who will be the best?

Who’d say? Two cities in the United States are fighting over which is the most friendly to cryptocurrencies.

In short, when, Francis Suárez exposed on Twitter: “I am going to take my next paycheck at 100% in Bitcoin, problem solved!”

Consequently, Eric Adams responded: “In New York we always go big, so I will take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I am mayor. NYC will be the hub of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing innovative industries! Waiting!”

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become older. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! – Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

Of course, Michael Saylor indicated, “Congratulations.”

Politicians in favor of Bitcoin

Indeed, another mayor who has also shown his sympathy for Bitcoin is Scott Conger, councilor of the city of Jackson (Tennessee). Conger reported last July about his plans to adopt Bitcoin in the city.

Similarly, the mayor of Jackson announced that he had created a task force to study these new technologies. And that, possibly, residents could soon use Bitcoin, to pay their taxes.

In fact, the governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, also shares an opinion with Adams, Suárez and Conger. Jared wants to adopt Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the state and that it can be used for the payment of state taxes, mining and investment.

Finally, both Francis Suárez and Eric Adams have defended that their cities are cryptocurrency centers in the United States, what do you think about it? Let us know in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Paulo Coelho: “Before entering a battle, you have to believe in the reason for the fight.”

