12/06/2021 at 10:38 CET

Europa Press

The current president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, will leave office at the beginning of February 2022 and, with his departure, the parties are doomed to a new equilibrium on the abyss of new early elections. The current prime minister, Mario draghi, is on everyone’s lipsBut at this point perhaps no other leader will serve as a glue to the amalgam that makes up the Government.

Mattarella, 80, has made it clear in successive public events that you do not want to extend your stay at the Quirinal and even the Italian media have reported in recent weeks movements of a personal nature, for example in search of a home to stay once their current mandate has been covered.

The name of your substitute depends on what the Italian parliamentarians say – the office of president does not derive from direct election in Italy – so it is ultimately the parties that have to agree to proclaim a candidate that brings together a minimal majority.

The position is theoretically ceremonial, but in an Italy used to all kinds of political earthquakes, the head of state ends up becoming a key mediator on many occasions, with the power to appoint prime ministers who, as in the case of Draghi, have not passed the ballot box.

The prime minister is precisely the one who seems to arouse the most support, both on the street and in Parliament. Prestigious figure after passing through the European Central Bank (ECB), his leap in February to the first Italian political line at the head of one of the most heterogeneous cabinets in history has ended up consolidating him.

Nevertheless, Removing him from the Government would imply opening the melon of his own substitution, since he cannot combine both positions. Draghi has not finished ruling out himself as presidential, but he has publicly emphasized that he is focused on important issues such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic or economic recovery.

They begin to take positions

The rest of the parties, meanwhile, begin to take positions, although most of them agree that, without Draghi, the ghost of the electoral advance is more present than ever and formations such as the 5-Star Movement (M5S) have already expressed themselves against some hypothetical elections that, in principle, would bring them fewer votes than the previous ones.

The main beneficiaries of this possible advance, the ultra-rightist formations Brothers of Italy and the League, are also the ones who have been campaigning the most to call new elections. The leader of the League, Matteo salvini, this weekend avoided giving names “yet” for the Quirinal, although he trusts “that 2022 will bring Italians a president without a Democratic Party (PD) card.”

Precisely the secretary general of the PD, Enrico Letta, has indicated that for now “there is nothing certain” and has postponed any debate until after the budget law was approved in January, according to the daily ‘Il Corriere della Sera’.

In the conservative field, above any other name sounds that of Silvio Berlusconi. The former prime minister, who would come to the presidency aged 85 and after recent health problems, remains a popular figure Between a large part of the citizenry and his own party, Forza Italia, he dropped his candidacy in the shadows.

His ‘number two’, Antonio Tajani, has affirmed that only Berlusconi can achieve the same level of support as Draghi, and the latter’s continuity as prime minister would depend on whether Italy can endure without elections in 2023. “No one (like Draghi) has the authority and the necessary mediator skills to keep an emergency Executive in operation “, he explained, according to ‘La Repubblica’.

Who has been ruled out is former Prime Minister Romano Prodi, which in statements to the Rai chain has listed the reasons why he does not aspire to the position currently held by Mattarella, starting with his age – he is 82 years old – and ending with a question of “political realism”, since he believes that he would never achieve the level of support he needed.

A woman’s moment?

Another option that is gaining strength is that this chain of changes allows a woman to occupy one of the main positions of responsibility in Italy for the first time, since Until now, both the Presidency and the Head of Government have been a matter of men.

Among the options that are considered if Draghi makes the leap to Quirinal, the ascent of Marta Cartabia, current Minister of Justice and former president of the Constitutional Court.

According to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ it is an option that “has been making its way to the highest levels for a few days.” Cartabia, 58 years old and with a whiter political profile than that of other government colleaguesShe would have the esteem of Mattarella, who opted for her within the current cabinet.