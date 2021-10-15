Telemundo Kelvin Noe Renteria

This week everything happened in “La casa de los Famosos”, and Kelvin Renteria was undoubtedly the main protagonist of the day. The ex-contestant of EXATLON, not only became the leader of the house throughout the week, being able to enjoy the suite, but also has in his power to make an important decision.

And is that due to his status as leader, the Mexican athlete will be able to use his power to save one of the three contestants of the reality show who is at risk of being eliminated.

The former athlete of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the planet” must use his title of leader to throw the life preserver on one of the girls at risk, among the trio of women made up of Alicia Machado, Gaby Spanic and Verónica Montes.

The official page of the television program on Instagram, wanted to poll the followers of the show about who the public thinks they will eliminate and who Kelvin Renteria will save.

“Three women topped this week’s nominations for #LaCasaDeLosFamosos! 😲 🗳️ Who are you going to vote for? 🤔 Do it now on Telemundo.com! 👈 #NominadosLCDLF ”, commented the Telemundo show, generating all kinds of comments.

And although it is well known that in reality shows anything can happen, the truth is that most agree that the eliminated of the night will most likely be Verónica Montes and that Kelvin will shake one of her friends among the former Miss. Venezuelan universe and the protagonist of the popular telenovela “La usurpadora”.

“Veronica out, Veronica out”, “We’re going to eliminate Veronica”, “bye bye Veronica”, were some of the messages shared by the followers of the program.

The most risky, when it comes to expressing themselves about who Kelvin will save, have their opinions divided between Alicia and Gaby, because with each one they have shown to have a good relationship, but more than one leans because they will surely save the former beauty queen.

You cannot miss the next chapter of the House of Famous to know how the reality is progressing and what decision will be the one that will guide Kelvin, at a time when the three threatened will be waiting for the former athlete to give them his endorsement and save them.

