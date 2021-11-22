

On January 17, 2022, the winners of The Best awards will be announced.

The forecasts were fulfilled. FIFA announced this Monday the candidates for the The Best awards. They stand out from them Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

The only one significant absence is that of Harry Kane. Last season it was the top scorer (23) and assistant (14) of the Premier League. In addition, it was runner-up of the Eurocup.

The winners will be announced next 17 January 2022. Just like last year, the ceremony will take place virtually, due to the pandemic by covid-19.

Two panels of experts (one of women’s soccer and another men’s soccer) chose the nominees in each of the categories. This list is arranged alphabetically:

The Best FIFA Player Award:

– Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Häcken)

– Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

– Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City WFC)

– Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea FC Women)

– Caroline Graham-Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

– Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea FC Women)

– Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

– Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

– Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

– Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

– Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

– Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns FC)

– Ellen White (England / Manchester City WFC)

The Best FIFA Player Award:

– Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid CF)

– Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

– Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)

– Erling Haaland (Norway / BV. Borussia 09 Dortmund)

– Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)

– N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC)

– Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

– Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

– Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

– Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

– Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Soccer Coach Award:

– Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

– Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Sweden national team)

– Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

– Beverly Priestman (England / Canada national team)

– Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Netherlands team / England team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Soccer Coach Award:

– Antonio Conte (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano / Tottanham Hotspur FC)

– Hansi Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München / Germany national team)

– Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

– Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italy team)

– Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentina team)

– Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atlético de Madrid)

– Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea FC)

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award:

– Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

– Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

– Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)

– Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atlético de Madrid Women)

– Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award:

– Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

– Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

– Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC)

– Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

– Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leichester City FC)

