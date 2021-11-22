Univision Sirey Morán was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Sirey Morán is the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina. The 31-year-old finalist makes history by becoming the first Honduran woman to be crowned the winner of the Univision beauty pageant.

Morán was crowned as the successor to Migbelis Castellanos after becoming the finalist with the most votes and the approval of the reality show’s panel of judges.

Throughout the eight weeks of competition, Sirey Morán managed to stand out within the group of candidates for NBL 2021. With an outstanding career in the media in Honduras, the participant managed to evolve professionally with each of her challenges within the reality show .

“A catracha arrived fighting for its dreams and it continues to be a catracha fighting for its dreams, but now with more tools,” he said at the beginning of the last gala of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

During her final test at NBL 2021, Sirey Morán moderated a television segment in the company of the model and judge of the competition, Colombian Daniella Álvarez.

On the stage of the Univision television competition, Morán broke down in tears when she was surprised with messages of support from her family and co-workers, both in Honduras and in the United States.

The group of finalists for NBL 2021 was as follows: Génesis Suero as the third finalist, Lupita Valero as the second finalist and Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción as the first finalist.

During her final question before the judges of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Sirey Morán was questioned about the temporary appointment of Kamala Harris as President of the United States for a period of one hour, this as a result of the recent surgical intervention of President Joe Biden.

During his final 45-second response, Morán applauded Harris’s performance in politics. Also, the Honduran took the opportunity to praise the importance of women in today’s society.

With 49% of the votes in her favor, Sirey Morán became the 12th winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina. The Honduran woman won a one-year exclusive contract with Univision, a prize of $ 50,000 in cash, and an artistic training course at Televisa’s Center for Artistic Education in Mexico.

Morán dedicated his triumph at Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 to his parents and the entire Honduran people.