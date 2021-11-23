ABC Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The winner of “Dancing With the Stars” 2021 has been crowned. Read on to find out who won the Season 30 Mirrorball Trophy, but beware of spoilers.

The winner of season 30 is …

The winner of season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” is NBA player Iman Shumpert. He is the first professional basketball player to reach the final, let alone win it all. He and his professional partner Daniella Karagach were considered underdogs going to the final, but they did it. This is just Daniella’s second season as a professional partner; He led his partner Nelly through the season 29 finale, so she has certainly come out strong on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Iman and Daniella definitely came into the season as dark horses to win everything. They had the second lowest score of the entire field in the first week that the judges felt it didn’t have enough jive content.

But throughout the season, they put together some of the most innovative dances and slowly won over the judges. His contemporary Horror Night from “I Got 5 On It” was extraordinary, and Judge Derek Hough called him the best contemporary he had seen on the show. They were able to do so many tricky lifts due to their difference in size – Daniella is 5ft 2 and Iman is 6ft 5 and yet Iman was still very graceful for such a tall man. And not enough can be said about Daniella’s choreography. She is one of the best choreography professionals to show her partner and her strengths.

The pair scored strong on their cha cha to “Rhythm Nation” in week eight and their jazz to “Dark Fantasy” in week nine. Then in the finale, her freestyle with “Lose Control” and her cha cha / foxtrot fusion dance with “September” scored perfect 40 out of 40.

Iman said he and Daniella will be friends for life

In an interview leading up to the end of “The Real,” Iman said that he and his partner Daniella would be friends forever after this experience, and he loves the way she yells at him.

“It’s great because she’s a… 5-2 girl who yells at me… it’s so funny. It’s the funniest thing, ”Shumpert said.

He also joked that by being on “Dancing with the Stars,” he is “dancing his way back to the NBA,” though he said that in all seriousness, the show is helping him stay in shape.

“I’m trying to get back to the NBA,” Iman said with a laugh. “But I’m really trying to stay strong, to be ready, it’s not that I’m not exercising… [‘Dancing With the Stars’] It’s good on my knees, I have to keep my balance, I have to contort myself in different ways, it’s good for footwork. “

In a tribute post on Instagram before the final, Daniella said of Iman: “Thank you for trusting me and for always committing to any challenge that comes your way. Are you an incredible human being. It has been a pleasure to see you become a dancer ”.

“Dancing With the Stars” has yet to be renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

