NowMismo Alicia Machado responds to NowMismo exclusively.

After 12 weeks of controversy and a lot of drama, the first season of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, the most recent reality show on the Telemundo network, has already come to an end, where one of the participants took the recognition to the be the winner and a juicy cash prize of $ 200,000.00.

The five finalists of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ were: Alicia Machado, Kelvin Renteria, Pablo Montero, Manelyk Gonzalez, and Cristina Eustace, in a night that at the beginning already had more than 60 million votes for the winner who would be known in only hours.

On the night of November 15, the three-hour special began with the reception of all the former participants who gathered in the forum to find out who would be the one who would win the final prize. All the participants were arriving in order of their elimination, to give way to a day that promised to be to remember. It is important to note that, while the last gala was taking place, the audience could still vote through Telemundo.com.

Who won ‘The House of the Famous’?

The final day of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ began with the presenter Héctor Sandarti addressing the five finalists, who, dressed in their best clothes, claimed to feel very nervous and excited about everything they would experience on the final night of the Reality Show.

Kelvin Renteria, a former Exatlon United States athlete, said he felt very honored and happy to be accompanied by the other four participants, and his words led to the presentation of a summary of everything that was experienced during the 12 weeks, to be exact ; 84 days, when the controversial program began in which each of its participants showed themselves as they were.

The voice of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, nicknamed “La Jefa”, gave an emotional presentation that touched the deepest fibers of each of the finalists, who as the summary passed, they began to remember each experience lived in this reality that ultimately made history.

After the emotional first moments, Héctor Sandarti announced that the votes were formally closed after a historical record with 61 million votes, this moved Alicia Machado who in a moved cry said: Thank you, my God!

Sandarti gave way to announce the fifth finalist of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ with a total of almost 1 million votes, it was Pablo Montero.

Upon leaving, Pablo Montero said he felt satisfied, and said that the learning he obtained by spending those weeks confined to a house, developed his “patience and self-control.”

But the emotions returned just to announce the fourth finalist with a total of almost 4 million votes was Cristina Eustace, leaving Manelyk, Kelvin and Alicia in the first three places.

Cristina upon arriving at the studio melted into an emotional hug with her little son, who was waiting for her with a bouquet of flowers.

The third place in the final ceremony of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, with an impressive figure of 8 million votes, went to “El Vaquero” from Exatlon United States, Kelvin Renteria. Leaving in the first two places the friends Manelyk González and Alicia Machado, who many times talked about this final when they were at home.

Renteria was visibly moved when he went out and met hundreds of fans, something that the athlete is not used to due to the nature of his trade, however, he was very happy and grateful for living that important opportunity.

Manelyk González and Alicia Machado were the last two and indicated that they were very grateful to the audience that led them to the grand final. With a total of 40 million votes, the winner of the night as expected was the former Venezuelan Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

Congratulations, Alicia Machado!