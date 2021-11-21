Univision Finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina answer who they would choose if not each one won

As the hours go by, the four finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina cannot hide the excitement of having reached the final gala of the Univision reality show, and although each one of them wants to win the contest and win the crown and the contract of a year’s work with Univisión, Génesis Suero, Fabién de la Concepción, Sirey Morán and Lupita Valero had to answer the most difficult question of the entire contest.

Beyond the desire of each of the girls to become the next Nuestra Belleza Latina, each one must have imagined for a moment who of their companions they would choose as the winner, if each one of them were not the lucky one.

Most of the four finalists wanted to be diplomatic in their answers, one of them risked showing her support for one of her competitors and another chose to go ahead with the difficult question, mentioning one of the girls who is no longer in the pageant.

“If I don’t win, I want the crown to be obviously won by that person whom the public has chosen,” said Sirey Morán, showing that she will fully support the decision made by viewers with their votes, even if she is not the chosen one. .

The Honduran, who sounds like the top favorite, did not want to give a single name and said, however, that she believes that any of her rivals deserve the title.

“I think that all the girls who are with me in the top four are women who can do an excellent job, and well, I wish them all the best of luck, because we don’t know who will win,” said the beautiful catracha.

Génesis Suero preferred to endorse another of the archifavorites to win the crown.

“If I, Génesis Suero, do not win the crown, I would like Fabién to win the crown, a fighter girl, just like me,” said the beautiful Dominican, in a direct and concise manner.

Lupita Valero gave a much broader response than her colleagues, but did not express her vote in support of any specific one.

“If Lupita Valero does not win the crown, who would have to win that crown could be any of my companions, any of the three. They have fought so hard to be here, and they champion such beautiful stories, that that crown would go down well with any country, “said the beautiful Mexican.

“But the most important thing is that this crown serves to empower the woman who wears it and also to lead a town. So if Genesis wins, if Fabi wins, if Sirey wins, the three of them would share that crown with me and so would I, I would share that crown with them. Here at Nuestra Belleza Latina, they all become queens and we all become one ”, added Lupita.

Fabién de la Concepción recalled one of her great friends, who was eliminated last Sunday, and not only said that she would give that crown to her, but also those who have left the show, but did not refer to any of their final competitors.

“Well, if I didn’t win this Nuestra Belleza Latina crown, I wish my Jacky had won it. But obviously my Jaky is no longer here with us. But if I win this crown, I’m going to share it with her, ”said the nice Cuban.

“With all my girls who left (I would share it), with all my girls, that we were one since we were 20, with all the beautiful people, with all the Latinos who have accompanied me in this competition. So, join me, and let’s go for that ”, concluded Fabién.

Tell us which of the 4 finalists you think answered the most honestly.