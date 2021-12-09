12/09/2021 at 14:30 CET

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton They reach the last race of the F1 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, tied at 369.5 points, although the Dutchman leads the championship with 9 victories compared to the 8 that the Briton has. Whoever finishes in front of the other on Sunday will be the champion. But if neither of them crosses the finish line, the title would go to Max. Obviously, the situation has triggered speculation about a provoked accident, and more after the precedents of both at Silverstone and Monza. However, the FIA ​​is determined to settle the matter at the root.

Michael Masi has issued a serious warning to prevent the most intense and tight championship in history from being decided by an incident and has made it clear He will not tolerate any behavior that he considers unsportsmanlike.

“I cannot control the actions of the two drivers. This is something that only they can do. But in the International Sporting Code, in addition to penalties in time or grid positions, it is foreseen that the sports commissioners can disqualify a competitor or him. take away points from the Championship. Hopefully this is not necessary, but in the briefing on Friday night I will remind everyone, drivers and teams, that we have these tools available.“, has pointed Masi.

The pre-note to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that the FIA ​​Race Director has sent to the teams includes several specific clauses of the International Sporting Code relating to the behavior of all team members, sporting conduct and the possible scope of the punishments.

Article 9.15.1

“The Competitor will be responsible for all acts or omissions on the part of any person who participates or provides a service in relation to a Competition or a Championship on his behalf, including in particular his employees, direct or indirect, his pilots, mechanics, consultants , service providers or passengers, as well as any person to whom the Competitor has allowed access to the Reserved Areas “.

Article 12.2.1 – Breach of the rules and in particular Article 12.2.1.l

“Any infringement of the principles of fairness in the Competition, unsportsmanlike behavior or attempt to influence the outcome of a Competition in a manner contrary to sports ethics.”

Article 12.4.5

“For all FIA Championships, Cups, challenges, Trophies or Series, the stewards may also decide to impose the following sanctions: Suspension for one or more competitions, withdrawal of points in the Championship, Cup, Challenge, Trophy, or Series & rdquor; .

Article 12.4.5.a

“Points must not be withdrawn separately from drivers and teams, except in exceptional circumstances.”