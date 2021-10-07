10/07/2021 at 9:33 PM CEST

SF

Luis de la Fuente, Spanish U21 coach, guaranteed on the eve of the Spain-Slovakia in Seville, qualifying for the 2023 European Championship, that they face it without “any relaxation” and said that “the player who comes here knows that he has to play each game as one final and, if not, does not have the doors open “.

Before directing a training session at the La Cartuja stadium, the scene of the first of their two matches in the Andalusian capital – on Tuesday, on the fourth day, Northern Ireland visits them-, From the source He insisted this Thursday at a press conference that before these two appointments in a row “there is neither relaxation nor overconfidence.”

“We seek excellence, it cannot be any other way. We play against the best players in the world and, if they do not give a higher level than what they perform in their clubs, there is no possibility of fighting for the objectives,” stressed the Riojan coach.

The U21 national coach was “convinced” that his players, who are “proud to be” in this team, want to “give a great image” in these two games as “the best way to claim their clubs and in the national media scene, because many are not known, but they are great footballers “.

“Neither they themselves are going to allow themselves an excess of relaxation or confidence. In that sense, I am calm; I worry more about the rivals, who may not be well known, but they are well built and have a high level,” he warned.

In these categories, he added From the source, “In the international scene there is not as much difference as in the clubs, the equality here is maximum and you have to be at a very good level to overcome any rival,” he stressed.

Spain, after beating Russia (4-1) and beating Lithuania (0-2) at home, leads Group C of the qualifying phase for the 2023 European Championship in Georgia and Romania, with six points out of six possible .

They are followed in the table by Russia, Northern Ireland, Malta and Slovakia, with 3 points; and Lithuania, which has not yet scored and accumulates two defeats.