10/20/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

The national women’s soccer coach, Jorge Vilda, has stated this Wednesday in Cáceres that he hopes that tomorrow “whoever plays” plays against Morocco, Spain will show its recognizable “cheerful” offensive game, but “safe in defense, with possession, dominating the game and generating chances”.

The Principe Felipe Stadium in the capital of Cáceres will host this Thursday from 8:00 p.m. the women’s friendly between the Spanish team and the Moroccan team, a match that could be used for one of the Red captains, Alexia putellas, to equal the record of internationalization with Spain.

The Spanish coach along with Putellas, have offered a press conference prior to the game at the CP Cacereño facilities, where the players have trained later.

“All international matches serve us and are important; for Morocco it will also be a good opportunity,” said Vilda.

The coach has said that on a tactical level he expects a Moroccan team in a “low block” that can win in second plays and that can do damage in transitions but against which Spain will continue to mark its style and leave its mark.

“The good thing about our team is that whoever plays is reflected in our game model, whoever comes out we want to show recognizable Spain,” he reiterated.

In addition, he took the opportunity to thank the City Council and the city for their collaboration in organizing the match and encouraged the public to come and “have fun” with Prince Felipe with the Spanish team.

For its part, Alexia putellas He faces what can be, if he goes out to the Cáceres field, his 90th game with the national team, equaling Marta Torrejón, all of this after his debut in 2013 against Denmark in a game prior to the European Championship in Sweden that year.

“For me, turning 90 caps is a pride, but I hope they will be many more and accompanied by success,” said Alexia Putellas, already recovered from a concussion with her club one hundred percent.

What’s more, Another reason for the Spanish to be happy is to be among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or, something that in his opinion, is a “source of pride”.

“Having four Spanish players on the list shows that we are doing things well; whatever it has to be, each one of the jury has their opinion on these awards,” said the international.

In addition, she has highlighted her commitment “with or without a bracelet” with the national team, now as one of the captains, something that makes “enchanted & rdquor; both on the field and off.