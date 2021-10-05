Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – 08:47

The OCU invites “invites to prioritize this type of bread” after an analysis of 12 white mold loaves with crust, 12 whole grains and 10 multigrain

Wholegrain and multigrain sliced ​​bread are healthier than white sliced ​​bread, but also more expensive, as well as being higher in calories than traditional loaf bread.

This is concluded by an analysis that the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has carried out in 12 white sliced ​​breads with crust, 12 whole grains and 10 multigrain to compare the quality of the sliced ​​breads for sale in the main supermarkets as well as their nutritional contribution, hygiene, texture, homogeneity of the slices, the tendency to stale and labeling, according to a statement .

In parallel, it has studied their sale prices and a dozen trained tasters have carried out a tasting and among the main conclusions of the research highlights the greater contribution of fiber from wholemeal and multigrain breads, which, according to OCU, “usually doubles” the of white breads as a consequence of the use of whole grain flour as the main ingredient and the addition of bran made by some brands, a matter that, in his opinion, “invites prioritize this type of bread “.

Likewise, he underlined that, although in multigrain bread the fat content is “higher” than the rest, since they are polyunsaturated fats that come from added seeds and cereals, they are considered “healthy”.

Along with this, he admitted that the hygiene is “correct” in all the products analyzed, at same as texture and labeling, except in the case of the Rustic Bakery cereal bar, whose slices are the least tender of those analyzed, although also the only ones that do not incorporate additives, while the rest have between two and 10.

In front of the loaf of bread, the bread is “slightly” more caloric because it contains “a little more” sugar and fat from sunflower oil that is added, although some incorporate olive oil. However, according to the OCU analysis, this difference “barely” reaches 20 kilocalories / 100 grams, or, what is the same, 1% of the daily caloric intake.

In contrast, sliced ​​bread contains “a little less” salt, especially white sliced ​​bread, and will last longer fresh.

Prices

Regarding the price, according to the OCU research, this is usually higher in whole grain and multigrain breads, standing at 2.00 euros / kilo and 3.02 euros / kilo respectively, compared to 1.62 euros / kilo for the price. white sliced ​​bread. However, he cited as “exceptions” the whole wheat bread La Cestera, from Lidl, which costs 1.09 euros / kilo and the multigrain bread El Horno de Aldi, on sale for 2.04 euros / kilo, products that, in addition, stand out for their good value for money and its good tasting results.

Regarding conservation, OCU recommended store the sliced ​​bread in a cool and dry place, but not in the fridge, since the cold “spoils” its texture, and pointed out that, in this way, it can be consumed even after its best before date, which is around 15 days from the time of purchase.

