10/29/2021 at 1:50 PM CEST

Maria Angeles Jové

Above all, it is convenient to record the importance and benefit of establishing precise limits for children so that they learn to live together. The limits help them to understand and give meaning to the norms that – as human beings who live in society – we need. In addition, they are very helpful, as they give them the security and reference they need to respectfully interact, collaborate and share with others.

We need limits to know references that indicate the borders From where grow and progress like human beings. And we do well to show these borders to children from the earliest childhood. They are a gift for their proper development as people.

That said, it is very interesting that parents ask ourselves these questions: From where (and from what emotion) do we set those limits? And consequently, how do we do it? From fear or from love? From anger and rage or from serenity? From the imposition or from the commitment and respect? From responsibility or from victimhood? From rigidity or from flexibility & mldr ;?

Sometimes we fall into the error of thinking that imposing discipline (to clearly mark these limits) is giving punishment left and right. We say to ourselves: “If we want discipline at home we have to be strict and clearly point out where the borders are, lest things get out of hand & rdquor ;. Other times, we think that we do not want to repeat patterns as strict as those we may have received and we swing towards permissiveness that leads to chaos and insecurity.

“Punishment cannot be an end in itself”

Punishment cannot be an end (it does not end) in itself. Discipline means teaching. Therefore, this premise can lead us to the following reflections.

If we ask ourselves “Why do we punish our children? & Rdquor; We can answer in many ways: “Because I want him to learn to respect the limits, because I want him to become a responsible adult tomorrow, because it is good for him.” This is all very reasonable. However, if we ask ourselves this question at the same time that we are punishing, that is, probably kidnapped by emotion, and we are really honest & mldr; we would even go on to justify ourselves and, perhaps recognize that we punish “because I’m fed up, I can’t take it anymore, I’m angry, I don’t feel respected in my authority, I’m tired, I’ve had a bad day, I’m overwhelmed, I’m out of hands, I’m going through a bad time with my partner or at work, because it is a pulse, a power struggle & mldr; & rdquor;Let’s think, for a moment, about all the emotions from which we can act, rather react, in these and other similar cases.We can also think that we punish them so that they “reflect on their behavior and learn the lesson & mldr; But what lesson? & Rdquor ;. Do we really believe that? Or maybe our children from their anger or frustration may think that we are unfair to them (in short, “the baddest dads in the world & rdquor;) or that we do not understand them? (Without serenity we cannot think and children are no exceptionEducation is not an easy task and, furthermore, there are no universal recipes since there is no one child the same as another, nor a situation identical to another, no matter how much there are similarities. We educate and accompany our children from the person we are. From BEING, and BEING translates into DOING. We need a lot of patience, perseverance, trust, enthusiasm and the desire to always grow and learn (life never stops teaching) and, also, a good dose of compassion with ourselves to know how to forgive ourselves.

What would change or be different if we ask ourselves “Why do we punish & rdquor; on “This precise situation & rdquor;? What is behind my action? What do I want to teach my son? What do I want you to learn from what has happened? Does it perhaps lead us to a space of greater creativity, possibility or proactivity? Would it help us to stop the action of punishing from being so reactive? Are we looking for a purpose, a philosophy about what we want to transmit to our children? How can I teach my child what I really want him to understand?