12/20/2021 at 15:07 CET

.

Sales of antigen self-diagnostic tests marked the week of December 7 to 13 an all-time high since they were dispensed without a prescription in pharmacies by rising 3.1% compared to the previous week and 32.7% over the peak reached in August, exceeding the available stock for the first time.

In those days, according to the latest data from the Iqvia consultancy, they were dispensed in Spanish pharmacies 1,439,656 units, when the stock that the pharmacies had was 1,428,698, which has produced the availability problems that have been registered in recent days in many of these offices throughout Spain.

Catalonia monopolized the highest sales figure, with 278,797, followed by Andalusia (206,075), Madrid (195,491), Valencian Community (170,701), Basque Country (117,468), Galicia (95,237), Castile and Leon (80,576), Aragon (62,195), Canary Islands (38,134), Asturias (37,398), Balearics (36,744), Murcia (36,450), Castile–La Mancha (30,369), Navarre (20,688), Cantabria (14,037), Estremadura (11,966) and The Rioja (7,322).

Sales registered between December 7 and 13 represent 3.1% more than the previous week and 32.7% more than in the previous week. peak of the pandemic recorded between July 26 and August 1.

However, sources from both the Federation of Pharmaceutical Distributors (Fedifar), Cofares and the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges already pointed to . when the first availability problems began to arise that before the end of the year the market, now stressed but not out of stock, will tend to be regularized when manufacturers have adapted the supply to the demand.

Since last June 20, when they can be purchased without the need for a prescription, pharmacies have dispensed a total of 10,140,742 rapid antigen tests, the majority in Catalonia (22.12%), Andalusia (15.9% ) and Madrid (13.57%).