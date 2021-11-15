11/15/2021 at 7:46 PM CET

Since 1960, the World Bank has collected, in all countries, very precise data on the average number of children a woman has. This is what is called the fertility rate.

Its results, backed by those of many other institutions, have revealed a worrying fact: during the last 40 years we have witnessed an extremely rapid decline in fertility.

As the rapid growth of the human population was unsustainable for the planet’s resources, the decline in fertility rates was initially seen as good news.

The low birth rate is no longer so voluntary

Young couples voluntarily reduced the number of children they wanted to have, while also delaying the age at which they brought their first babies into the world.

It didn’t seem troublesome. If the drop in fertility was only due to voluntary decisions by couples, the trend could be reversed without any problem.

But little by little it became clear that there is more than voluntary decisions in the low number of children that women have.

In fact, there is more and more scientific evidence showing that a good part of the low fertility rates of our species are due to a very serious deterioration in reproductive health that already affects a large part of humanity.

The hard data

The data could not be more devastating.

Extensive meta-analysis of a multitude of results obtained in the laboratory during the last decades indicate that in developed countries almost all healthy women in their 20s are significantly less fertile than their grandmothers were at 35.

And the situation is even worse in men.

Young people in full force produce less than half the sperm of their grandparents.

An example: in the 70s of the last century, men produced around 99 million sperm per milliliter of semen, while today they barely reach 47 million. Less than half.

In addition, and to make things even worse, many of these sperm have serious morphological and motility defects, and in many cases their DNA is fragmented.

The deterioration has an alarming speed

What worries reproductive medicine experts most is the extraordinary speed at which this massive loss of fertility is occurring.

Some epidemiologists warn that we are in a dangerous countdown that if we fail to reverse it could lead to extinction. After all, a species can only survive in the long term if it leaves enough offspring.

Science has addressed this loss of fertility by developing wildly innovative assisted reproductive techniques.

Today up to 15% of babies born in some of the most developed countries in the world (and around one in 10 babies born in Spain) are conceived using assisted reproductive techniques.

They are increasingly sophisticated techniques, with complex hormonal and pharmacological controls, micro-injection of sperm into oocytes, selection of embryos for implantation and exhaustive diagnostic tests that guarantee the viability of the transferred embryos.

Despite everything, couples increasingly have to resort to donating oocytes, sperm or embryos that come from donor banks.

And despite the extraordinary development of these assisted reproduction techniques in the last 40 years, such enormous progress has not achieved, by any means, offset the rapid loss of fertility in our species.

A high percentage of couples do not even manage to have children with such a profusion of techniques

Are pollutants to blame for this rapid loss of fertility?

Undoubtedly the considerable increase in the age at which couples decide to have their children is a factor to take into account. But unfortunately it is not the main cause.

The serious fertility problems that could lead us to a true survival crisis as a species are mainly due to the extremely damaging effect that a long series of diffuse environmental pollutants have on our reproductive system.

And we understand by diffuse pollutants those whose source is not located in a specific point and usually impact mainly on air and water.

The WHO list

Well, the World Health Organization (WHO) has drawn up a list of around 800 substances to which we are permanently exposed in our homes and workplaces.

It is, by what the scientific names sound like, phthalates, dioxins, furans, PCBs, bisphenols, alkylphenols, benzophenones, synthetic hormones used to fatten cattle, pesticides and herbicides, heavy metals, UV filters used in protectors sunscreen, food preservatives & mldr;

All of them are endocrine disruptors capable of altering the hormonal system leading to different diseases related to reproductive health.

The effect of these hormone disruptors is cumulative and often irreversible.

Why have such dangerous substances proliferated in this way?

In many countries around the world, companies do not need to prove that chemicals are safe before putting them up for sale.

As soon as a substance shows its usefulness, it is launched on the market without having carried out sufficient toxicity controls with it in long-term exposures.

Many of these substances have great commercial success, they become common in our lives and end up moving amounts of money that are higher than the GDP of most countries.

They are often so present in consumer society that by the time evidence of their toxicity begins to accumulate, their economic weight is so great that their prohibition would lead to an unprecedented crisis.

Phthalates are almost everywhere

An example of this type of contaminant is the esters of phthalic acid, known as phthalates.

They are a group of industrial chemicals widely used as substances added to plastics to increase their flexibility (for example to make PVC more flexible).

Starting in the 50s of the last century, they began to be produced in huge quantities, assuming that they were innocuous without the necessary scientific studies having been done to prove it.

At the beginning of this century, some 400,000 tons of phthalates were manufactured each year.

Today they are everywhere. And they are an important component of many everyday objects such as gels, shampoos, cosmetics, toys, containers, furniture, building materials for our houses & mldr;

But the main route of exposure to phthalates is through food – when food comes into contact with plastic during processing, packaging, and storage.

In addition, the diffuse contamination by phthalates in the environment is already so great that they even reach us in the water we drink.

Recent studies show that people who eat in fast food establishments, restaurants or cafeterias, as well as those who consume prepared foods at home, have the highest amounts of phthalates.

What is the danger of phthalates?

When phthalates enter our body they affect our hormones.

The greatest effects occur during the early stages of fetal development, but also during the early years and adolescence. During these phases of our development, phthalates produce alterations in our endocrine system.

The problem is that humans are extremely sensitive to minimal hormonal changes because during our development hormones are used as regulators of the processes that will follow.

Thus, phthalates alter our sexual differentiation and affect the quality and quantity of our eggs and sperm.

TBT, one of the most dangerous pollutants in the aquatic environment

But phthalates are neither the most abundant nor the worst of the substances that alter our reproductive health. Another example is tributyltin (TBT).

TBT-based antifouling paints were produced in the 1960s. Ten years later, the vast majority of boats (including sports boats) painted their bottoms with TBT-based antifouling.

Derivatives of TBT were then used as stabilizers for plastics and in industrial catalysts.

Its effect as an endocrine disruptor is so great that it is considered one of the most dangerous pollutants in the aquatic environment. We even know that it has already led to extinction of marine snail species in the North Sea.

Concentrations of just one nanogram (0,000,000,001) per liter are lethal for species of algae, zooplankton, mollusks and fish, and have even endangered oyster farms in the French Bay of Arcachon.

Of course TBT is equally toxic to humans. And despite everything, each year we release around 40,000 tons of TBT into the environment.

The “eternal chemicals” are even worse

Despite their danger, soluble hormone disruptors (such as phthalates or TBT) are less harmful than the so-called “eternal chemicals & rdquor; that will remain many decades (probably centuries) in the environment. And when they enter our body it is impossible to eliminate them.

Many of these eternal chemicals accumulate in our fat. They can be concentrated in fat in food (often fish).

examples of “eternal chemicals & rdquor; that are having serious effects on our endocrine system altering reproductive health would be:

DDT (dichloro diphenyl trichloroethane) which is still used as an insecticide to fight malaria.

Dioxins, which can be found in dairy products, fish, and shellfish.

Certain polychlorinated biphenyls, which are used in sealants, inks, paint additives, refrigerants and lubricants in closed electrical equipment such as transformers & mldr;

Their persistence in the environment, together with their accumulation in the food chain, make them extremely dangerous.

And these hormone disruptors are often a serious reproductive health hazard at doses as low as a single drop of diluted water in a lap pool.

What will they say about us in the future when they learn that we have used phthalates in our children’s pacifiers and bottles?