(CNN Spanish) – Thanksgiving tradition in the United States goes beyond a grand turkey dinner, a balloon parade or hectic shopping to take advantage of discounts: it is about gathering with family or friends to say thank you. As the pandemic has passed two years and in the midst of a time of global economic uncertainty, this opportunity is valuable to give thanks for all the good that life gives us.

We asked our followers on social media why they are saying thank you this year and collected some of the most exciting and eye-catching responses.

Thanks for the family

For having been a grandfather. pic.twitter.com/NyK36JuAvq – Gustavo Galván (@ ma7c3lo) November 24, 2021

For seeing my healthy children and seeing my mother’s smile – R0nito (@ R0nald_iT0) November 24, 2021

For seeing my healthy children and seeing my mother’s smile – R0nito (@ R0nald_iT0) November 24, 2021

🙂🙌🏼 for my dogs 🐶🐶 and many more things 👩🏽‍💻👩🏽‍⚖️ – Oh my Ro! 🍑 (@mindthegapRR) November 24, 2021

For the dreams achieved

I get the Green card 🤞🙏🥲 – Jaime Navarro (@ jaimenaes2) November 24, 2021

Because after having arrived in the capital of Guatemala without money, without profession, without family and without documents, God gave me people who reached out to me and made me prosper in a foreign land. So I say Thank You Lord in the name of Jesus thanks again – manfredo gallo (@lic_gallo) November 24, 2021

Thank you year for rejecting me in all the work interviews and encouraging me to undertake. – Juan D Rodríguez ⚡✨🌈 (@Juandrgz) November 24, 2021

I have a stable job after a long period 🥲😄 – Hilda Aimee (@ Hildaaimee10) November 24, 2021

For health or overcome covid-19

I was alive and because my mother had surgery on her spine and everything went well thanks to Papa Dios and the doctors who operated on her. – Tamyra (@ Tamyra77652699) November 24, 2021

For having survived the covid-19 together with my parents, husband and siblings. – Ivonne Ernestina (@Ivonnernestina) November 24, 2021

Because God held me in his arms full of HEALTH without symptoms today, 60 days of caring for COVID-19 for my parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother with SPECIAL ABILITIES at home. 3 hospitalizations. My dear old man passed away 1 month ago. Already all of ALTA. I LOVE YOU OLD CUTE😢 @gfrias pic.twitter.com/Mw9XTYSRsC – Martín J. Garache R. (@MartinGarache) November 24, 2021

Because even though it has been a very hard year at a professional level in regards to health and life, it has been a splendid year 😃 thanks for health and life! – Ana Karina Echeverria (@chinaecheverri) November 24, 2021

For having overcome the covid, living, having a job, health and food in my home. – Juan Luis Zamudio Romero (@JuanLuisRumazo) November 24, 2021

because all the people I love are well and in good health within what is possible, because there has been no lack of food on the table on any day, we have the essentials, laughter has not been lacking and because love came with everything and I am reciprocated. 🥰🙏 – ☄️🛸 I’m a legal 👽 … Pau 🌠🪐 (@ gpao32) November 24, 2021

Because my mom was saved from COVID. 👏🏻👏🏻 Neither my sister nor my father is here anymore. Now to take better care of her. – Charlero (@ chalero27) November 24, 2021

Thank God for allowing my wife to operate on a bladder tumor and she is now in recovery – Omar Calderon (@ OmarCal98301520) November 24, 2021